Basement Medicine
Basement Medicine
Alice in Danceland

Annika CooperDecember 10, 2023
Annika Cooper

Danceland is a show that was held at the Dibden Center for the Arts, on the VTSU-Johnson campus, on December 1 and 2, and starting at 7p.m.  The show was hosted by the Vermont State University Dance Club and featured the Ghostlight dance ensemble and the Small Studio Crew as guest performers.    

The full show was roughly an hour and a half long with a fifteen-minute intermission.

                The first act featured a variety of dance styles and the guest performers.  The second act was based on the seasons, beginning with spring and ending with winter.  There were four or five dance numbers for each season. This cohesive second act was inspired by last year’s show, which followed a similar format and received much praise for the Alice in Wonderland-themed second act.

At present the club has a meager nine members. For more details about joining Dance Club, contact Hattie at [email protected]
Annika Cooper, Photo Editor
Annika Cooper (any pronouns) is the photographer and photo editor for Basement Medicine. They are a fine arts student as VTSU-J who enjoys chatting about fantasy books, poultry and other bird-related topics, and arts anywhere from music to papier-maché sculptures

