Funk Fusion’s kick-ass music

Funk Fusion had its end-of-the-semester performance on stage at the Dibden Center for the Arts On Friday, Dec. 8. So, what is Funk Fusion?

Wilbur Hayes, a current member of Funk Fusion, describes it as a group of singers and musicians who perform funk renditions of songs both within and outside of the funk genre. Funk Fusion is not a club, but a semester-long class run by Professor Greg Matses. Students can register for the class as many times as they want and those who sign up for Funk Fusion can decide if they want to receive one credit or a half-credit for the course.

The structure of Funk Fusion is more like that of a club. Students spend each class practicing for their end-of-semester performance, and the only grade they receive for the class is based on how they did at the final performance.

Hayes said, “Expect just a really fun experience where you are going to get to hear some kick-ass music performed by some kick-ass students.”

People who attend the upcoming show should expect a set list that includes a variety of genres in addition to some classic funk songs. If you have never attended a Funk Fusion performance, you should come prepared to dance and have a blast.

Hayes asks that people attending the show be an enthusiastic audience.

“We love it when people are up on their feet dancing because – let’s be real – who wants to go to a concert and sit? It makes us so happy and bumps up our energy to see other people feeling the music just as much as we are.”

If you are a student interested in joining Funk Fusion, registration for the class is open now. The class meets on Fridays at 3:00. Funk Fusion is not only looking for singers, musicians are also welcome and encouraged to join.