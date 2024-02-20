The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Downtown Art Exhibit features VTSU-Johnson MFA student, teacher & advisor

Zach DavidsonFebruary 20, 2024
Minemå Gallery
“Teacher Student Critic” is on display at Minemå Gallery, inside The Studio Store, on Main Street, in Johnson.

Currently displayed in the Minemå Gallery, housed in The Studio Store, “Teacher Student Critic” features pieces by Professor Victoria Zolnoski and MFA student Caroline Loftus, with commentary by Dr. Mary Martin.
I got to see the work and it was beautiful. There is much that I learned from a visit to the exhibit and speaking with these individuals.
When gallery owners Michael Mahnke and his wife, Kyle Nuse, were mulling over what they thought would be the best dynamic for this show, they settled upon the idea of a teacher, a student, and a critic. This dynamic creates a specific synergy regarding all that goes into the process of creating the artwork.
The artists (the teacher and student) were able to work together with Dr. Martin (the critic) and feed off of one another.
The artwork is mixed media, comprised of lumens, oil on canvas, close-up photography, and other paintings. Lumens, for those unfamiliar with this artform, are a type of alternative photography where the sun exposes images onto photographic paper. The exhibit creates a strong environment for artists to connect and learn together, right here in Johnson.
The many art-focused places that are in and around the Johnson campus, in addition to The Studio Store, include the Visual Arts Center, Dibden Center for Arts, and the Vermont Studio Center, which hosts artists from all around the world at their “Artist and Writer Residency” program. Having such places for artists to explore in this location is a benefit of coming to school here and being able to learn hands-on, while being taught by versatile artists and professionals.
The exhibit will be on display through March 2, and is open for visitors during the store’s regular business hours, Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

A close-up of Victoria Zolnoski’s lumen honoring a dead winter hare she found in 2022.
About the Contributor
Zach Davidson, Staff Writer
Zach enjoys being around other people and tries to live in the present as much as possible. Now this makes better sense, right? He also enjoys learning lessons; sometimes.

