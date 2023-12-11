Positive+outlooks+of+a+soft+girl

Heike Chaney, staff reporter for Basement Medicine, is a transfer from Castleton University majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies. Although Chaney is heavily dedicated twoard her work in Musical Theatre and Classical Voice, and aims to transition to Graduate School for Arts Therapy, she was self-taught in all forms of creative writing throughout the last ten years. Previously, Chaney made her Dibden Stage debuts in the Funk Fusion Ensemble’s latest concert, as well as the Polaris Performing Arts Company’s production of “Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind”.

If My Anxiety Were A Sunday Funny

Everyone plays rock paper scissors with choices.

One day,

A friend brings such choices at work.

Reeking of cicadas.

All fates coded of ineffable packing.

150 patters.

Too surreal for my ass to handle.

Cafe Entrance

New friend.

What will it be?

A small muffin?

Some coffee?

All else you need,

You have with you.

Like the creamy, spicy scent of a

Latte’s brew;

As you recline in the booth

Locked with scattered scholars.

Go on…Enjoy…

Golden Hours

Enter clear rays of sunlight

As I step into the open air.

The fifth hour approaches

Amid the warmth of the glare.

It lay over snowed pillows,

The nearby fowl,

The tips of folliage,

My own person

Wandering onward

As it carressed my skin.

Distant music is plummeted

by the beats of birds

arguing over who knows what.

We know what it compensates for.

This is golden paradise.

For more than a minute.

Where the Dante in our minds

And the day’s expectations vanish

Where we come to know

Nature’s gifts are the greatest

In life

That must be turned to.