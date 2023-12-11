The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
Basement Medicine
Basement Medicine

Positive outlooks of a soft girl

Heike Chaney, Staff ReporterDecember 11, 2023
Courtesy Owen Whitney

Heike Chaney, staff reporter for Basement Medicine, is a transfer from Castleton University majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies. Although Chaney is heavily dedicated twoard her work in Musical Theatre and Classical Voice, and aims to transition to Graduate School for Arts Therapy, she was self-taught in all forms of creative writing throughout the last ten years. Previously, Chaney made her Dibden Stage debuts in the Funk Fusion Ensemble’s latest concert, as well as the Polaris Performing Arts Company’s production of “Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind”.

If My Anxiety Were A Sunday Funny

Everyone plays rock paper scissors with choices.
One day,
A friend brings such choices at work.
Reeking of cicadas.
All fates coded of ineffable packing.

150 patters.
Too surreal for my ass to handle.

Cafe Entrance

New friend.
What will it be?
A small muffin?
Some coffee?
All else you need,
You have with you.
Like the creamy, spicy scent of a
Latte’s brew;
As you recline in the booth
Locked with scattered scholars.
Go on…Enjoy…

Golden Hours

Enter clear rays of sunlight
As I step into the open air.
The fifth hour approaches
Amid the warmth of the glare.
It lay over snowed pillows,
The nearby fowl,
The tips of folliage,
My own person
Wandering onward
As it carressed my skin.

Distant music is plummeted
by the beats of birds
arguing over who knows what.

We know what it compensates for.

This is golden paradise.
For more than a minute.
Where the Dante in our minds
And the day’s expectations vanish
Where we come to know
Nature’s gifts are the greatest
In life
That must be turned to.
About the Contributor
Heike Chaney, Staff Writer
Transfer Student, Interdisciplinary Studies (Theatre & Communications) Based in Hartford, VT Fall 2023-Present SLAP Coordinator & DANCELAND Club Member I can do a shockingly good Judy Garland impression, and I have been in over 22 Theatre productions since the sixth grade! ;) Favorite Roles: Adela Van Norman (THE IT GIRL); Martha Cratchitt (A CHRISTMAS CAROL); Chutney Wyndham (LEGALLY BLONDE).

