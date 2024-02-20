The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

“At This Performance…” & Others

Heike ChaneyFebruary 20, 2024
At+This+Performance...+%26+Others
Courtesy Owen Whitney

Heike Chaney, staff reporter for Basement Medicine, is a transfer from Castleton University majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies. Although Chaney is heavily dedicated toward her work in Musical Theatre and Classical Voice, and aims to transition to graduate school for Arts Therapy, she was self-taught in all forms of visual art and creative writing throughout the last ten years. The first of her featured pieces, Insidious, highlights the complex enigma of re-building circles after having previously experience personal trauma with a “once-good-friend.” At This Performance is a digital mixed-media program with a re-envisioned cover featuring Chaney as Christine Daaè from The Phantom of the Opera. Finally, Now & Forever is a re-hashed acrylic painting detailing a scene from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS the musical.

Insidious // 6.2023
At This Performance… //8.2020
Now & Forever // 11.2018

 

 
About the Contributor
Heike Chaney, Staff Writer, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Transfer Student, Interdisciplinary Studies (Theatre & Communications) Based in Hartford, VT Fall 2023-Present SLAP Coordinator & DANCELAND Club Member I can do a shockingly good Judy Garland impression, and I have been in over 22 Theatre productions since the sixth grade! ;) Favorite Roles: Adela Van Norman (THE IT GIRL); Martha Cratchitt (A CHRISTMAS CAROL); Chutney Wyndham (LEGALLY BLONDE).

