“At This Performance…” & Others

Heike Chaney, staff reporter for Basement Medicine, is a transfer from Castleton University majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies. Although Chaney is heavily dedicated toward her work in Musical Theatre and Classical Voice, and aims to transition to graduate school for Arts Therapy, she was self-taught in all forms of visual art and creative writing throughout the last ten years. The first of her featured pieces, Insidious, highlights the complex enigma of re-building circles after having previously experience personal trauma with a “once-good-friend.” At This Performance is a digital mixed-media program with a re-envisioned cover featuring Chaney as Christine Daaè from The Phantom of the Opera. Finally, Now & Forever is a re-hashed acrylic painting detailing a scene from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS the musical.