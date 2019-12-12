Thank you: Veteran’s Day Dinner a resounding success

I would like to take a moment out of everyone’s busy schedule to acknowledge the wonderful group of people that make up Sodexo on the NVU-Johnson campus. If it was not for them and their commitment to our community and beyond, we would not have been able to host our 5th annual Veteran’s Day Dinner. This dinner is totally put together by donations and volunteers of which without Sodexo’s generous donation of food, preparation, and precision execution we would be unable to honor our community veterans in such a positive way. A special “Thank You” to Tom Fondakowski and Micheal Klein for all of their time and commitment to this event.

I would also like to send a big THANK YOU to the SERVE office and the students who volunteered to serve dinner to the veterans and their families who attended this year’s dinner. I have received many complements about our student servers – Haleigh West, Abshiro Ibrahim, Skylar Vandervort, Dana Prouty and Natalie Harriman. Without your help, we would be unable to host this dinner each year.

One of our veterans, Tom Carney, sums it up the best:

“Thanks again for your efforts in putting together the Vets Dinner last night. I know I speak for all of the Veterans present when I say “Thank You.” The venue at Johnson is hard to beat!!!”