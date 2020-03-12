A note from the Editor…

Bon Jovi said it best, you guys. We really are halfway there. The end of the semester is nigh… I hope, at least, we’re not living on a prayer.

Jokes aside, these are intersting times we live in, so I thought I’d take a moment to chat about it.

I have two pieces of advice this week. One: chill out. Two: wash your hands.

Voltaire once said, “I’ve decided to be happy because it is good for my health.”

We could all benefit from a collective breath out, and a firm reminder that we’re all going to be just fine. Here is that firm reminder. The staff and I compiled a list of nearly 40 questions about COVID-19 that we asked administrators, and we took the whole of page 2 for that story. That information is really important, but I want everyone to understand: we are going to be okay. It’s going to be okay.

There are a lot of people working very hard behind the scenes to keep us safe and healthy, and with every day that passes more and more staff and faculty are getting involved to that end.

It pays to chill out. Take care of yourself, and enjoy this weird weather we’re having; this “is-it-going-to-rain-or-snow-today” kind of weather. I’m enjoying it immensely.

Have you splashed in a giant rain puddle since you were six? Try it! It’ll lower your blood pressure.

I wish you well on your midterms and an enjoyable rest of the semester.

And please, for the love of mozzarella sticks, wash your freaking hands. It takes so little time—just 20 seconds! If you don’t want to sing “Happy Birthday,” just sing the chorus of Toto’s “Africa” or Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” Both are far more interesting than “Happy Birthday.” Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” chorus also works for this.

Don’t touch your face. Pretend like you’re six again and you’ve just attended a carnival where a nice lady painted your face like a tiger. Do you want to smudge her beautiful work and make your tiger-ness less scary? Of course not. Don’t even think about it.

I really love this community, and I care a great deal about the people in it. Please continue to be friendly and welcoming and kind to every one of our peers, mentors and visitors.

I love you all. Stay healthy and safe. If we didn’t answer a question of yours on page 2, please email us at BasementMedicine@gmail.com and we’ll find the answer.

Wash your hands!

-Rebecca Flieder,

Editor in Chief