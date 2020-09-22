Letter from President Elaine Collins

I have good news to share. Yesterday, [Sept. 11] the Vermont House announced a state budget that includes a historic $56.8M for the Vermont State College System. This amount includes annual base funding, emergency bridge funding, and COVID-crisis workforce training. I have attached the official press announcement from Chancellor Sophie Zdatny.

This funding speaks to the importance Northern Vermont University has to the state of Vermont, especially to our northern region. In addition to providing access to quality higher education and workforce training, NVU contributes significantly to the cultural and economic vibrancy of our communities and region.

Thank you to each of you for your support of Northern Vermont University. We can take great pride in the role we played in securing this commitment from the legislature.

Even with this funding, we have work ahead to both re-envision NVU and the VSCS. I am eager to engage our communities as we move forward on the recommendations of the NVU Strong Advisory Committee to build stronger connections between a student’s academic experience and future career goals.

It is so good to be nearly a month into our academic year. To date, we have conducted 2,500 COVID-19 tests with 0 positives returned. This is a testament to you following the health and safety guidelines in the NVU Health Pledge. Thank you and keep up the good work wearing masks and social distancing! #MaskUpNVU.

Thank you, again, for making the start of the semester a success on so many levels.

