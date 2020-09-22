Wellness Center: we’re here to support



We recognize that students may be struggling right now with anxiety, grief, sadness, confusion, loneliness and other difficulties in the midst of navigating a global health pandemic, financial hardships, increased social disconnection and continues racial injustice.

Whatever struggles you may be experiencing, and regardless of how and from where you are learning this semester the Wellness Center is here to support you.

For the fall 2020 semester the Wellness Center is offering tele health support to our students and campus community. We are utilizing doxy.me a HIPPA compliant tele health platform for our counseling sessions. The Wellness Center will also offer phone sessions and consultations.

We want to work with you to be creative to determine the best way to offer you, our students and community, the support you need.

The Wellness Center is offering drop-in appointment this semester, drop ins are 20-minute sessions that can be utilized as an initial contact with the Wellness Center to set up ongoing support, to talk through a specific situation or any way they could be supportive to you.

You do not need to make an appointment for a drop in they are available on a first come first served basis. If you would like to schedule a drop in you may email

The Fall 2020 Drop in Schedule is:

Mondays from 11:00 am-12:00 pm and 2:00 pm- 3:00 pm

Tuesdays from 11:00 am-12:00 pm

Wednesday from 11:00 am-12:00 pm and 2:00 pm- 3:00 pm

Thursday from 11:00 am-12:00 pm

Friday from 11:00 am-12:00 pm

In addition to our clinical services, we will be offering virtual and in person groups and workshops please follow our social media Facebook @NVUwellnesscenter and Instagram @nvu_johnson_wellness_center for updates.