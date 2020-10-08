To the editor: WLLC corrections and apologies

I would like to take this time to sincerely apologize to all of the readers of this paper and the entire staff of the Willey Library.

In my recent piece about the library’s changes for COVID-19 there was information that I got wrong. The idea of spreading misinformation to the students of this campus was never my goal when writing this piece. As an aspiring journalist it is my duty to be thorough and give the readers all the correct information. In my piece about the library I failed at this.

There are currently 11 computers available for use. Upon request, an employee will provide you with a keyboard. Once you have finished using the computer, the station where you worked and the keyboard itself will be sterilized by a staff member.

Currently hours in the library are limited, opening in three two hour intervals a day. In my paper I wrote that the time the library previously was open was between 7 a.m. to p.m. The actual time the library would be open was 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

My hope with my paper (and these corrections) is that more people will come to the library. I love the Willey Library and getting to know the staff due to my work study job has been incredible. I would love to see more students come into the library and use it, as it is an incredibly valuable resource on our campus.

Thank you to all of the staff and employees of the library for taking the time out of their days to let me interview them for the paper.