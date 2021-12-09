The Mercurian: a housing guide

Along with the sun being in Sagittarius for the larger part of December, there is also going to be a solar eclipse during a Sagittarius new moon. This transit could signify a new beginning wherever you have Sagittarius in your chart, as well as new beginnings relating to your Jupiter/moon placement. For example, if you are a Sagittarius rising and Jupiter, you might expect some kind of adventure based change to your appearance, or even to your overall personality.

We are also going to end 2021 with the moon in Sagittarius. This waning crescent won’t necessarily be as astrologically significant as the solar eclipse earlier in the month on Dec. 4, but it will set the tone for the next year ahead of us. The tone will be one of the downplayed fierceness of a Sagittarius moon, as it will be so close to January’s new moon in Capricorn on Jan. 2.

Since not many big astrological events are happening this December, it’s a wonderful time to get to know your own chart a little bit better. I want to tell you Mercurians about how the 12 houses work in the realm of astrology.

If you take a look at your circular chart, it should be cut up into 12 slices which represent the houses. Whatever sign is in your first house is going to be your rising sign. Your first house represents your personality as it is perceived by others; your rising sign is who you seem to be on the outside.

This house is one of the most important, and the planets in this house affect your personality very much. Someone with Venus in their first house, for example, might make their love-life or relationships the focal point of their personality, or someone with Mercury in their first house might be a very talkative kind of person.

Your second house represents what you have/value materially, as well as your desires of that nature. The planets you have in your second house will show what you value the most. Someone with the Venusian sign of Taurus in their second house might value the finer things in life, or someone with Capricorn in their second house might value things of a more monetary nature.

Your third house represents how one thinks as well as how they communicate. Traditionally, the third house can also symbolize siblings, writings, and short trips. The placements one has in their third house is going to affect the way you think, especially when analyzing things.

Someone with Virgo in their third house is going to be very analytical but potentially anxious in communication, while someone with Aries in their third house might have a harder time slowing down to analyze things and be more straightforward in communicating.

Your fourth house represents home and family life, especially with your parents and childhood family orientation. The planets one has in their fourth house might help them dig a little deeper into their childhood and how they experienced their family as a child.

Someone with Pisces in their fourth house is likely to have felt a bit misunderstood by their family as a child, or someone with Leo in their fourth house might have felt like they had to perform a bold role in their family in order to be heard.

Your fifth house represents creativity and personal expression. Traditionally, this house is also known to represent any children one might have in their lifetime. The planets one has in their fifth house will show up in how they show themselves off creatively, sort of similar to how the first house operates, but more specifically to expression rather than perception.

Someone with Aquarius in their fifth house might be likely to express themselves in a bold, even strange way that really makes a statement, while someone with Libra in their fifth house might be a little softer in their self expression.

Your sixth house represents health conditions, as well as one’s daily life. The planets you have in your sixth house might show up in the obstacles you face throughout your life.

Someone with their sixth house in Sagittarius might have health issues with their legs, or might have issues pertaining to travel, while someone with Gemini in their sixth house might have problems with communication or health issues presenting in their throat/lungs.

Your seventh house represents marriage as well as general relationships and partnerships throughout your life. The planets you have in your seventh house will often show what you look for in a life-partner.

Someone with Taurus in their fourth house might look for someone who is a little bit stubborn and knows what they want, while someone with Cancer in their seventh house might look for someone more soft and emotional.

Your eighth house represents the death, rebirth, sexuality and transformation you might experience in your life. The placements one has in the eighth house are notoriously difficult to interpret, but might be shown in how your relationships affect you as a person, or how your sexuality is expressed.

Someone with Pisces in their eighth house might be pretty dreamy and idealistic with their sexual partners, while someone with Aries in their eighth house might be a little bit more aggressive with how they express their sexuality amongst their partners.

Your ninth house represents your intuition and religion/philosophy. This house is also associated with travel and higher learning. The planets you have in this house might manifest in your personal philosophies, or in how you look at or experience higher learning opportunities.

Someone with Sagittarius in their ninth house might be likely to have a very free-spirited philosophy of life, whereas someone with Virgo in their ninth house might be more likely to be stricter in their philosophical beliefs.

Your tenth house represents your public life, along with issues you might face with your career or authority in general. The placements you have in your tenth house might signify what kind of energies are going to be present in your future or present career.

Someone with Leo in their tenth house might want to expect issues to come up surrounding pride, whether their own or someone else’s, whereas someone with Gemini in their tenth house might want to look out for issues in communication in the workplace.

Your eleventh house symbolizes one’s goals as well as their friendships and memberships in groups throughout their life. The planets in this house will be present in how you operate in groups and friendships.

Someone with Libra in their eleventh house might be bubbly and social and diplomatic in their friendships, while someone with Cancer in their eleventh house might take on a more maternal role in groups, becoming something of a “mom friend.”

Your twelfth house represents your unconscious mind and the things we aren’t experiencing in this lifetime. The placements in your twelfth house will show up in ways you might now notice, but other people might.

Someone with Virgo in their twelfth house might have some unnoticed issues with control and over analyzing, while someone with Aquarius in their twelfth house might deal with some unconscious issues of putting up emotional walls and having a hard time communicating emotionally.

Now that you know all about the twelve houses you should go take a look at your own chart and try to figure out if you can relate to what your chart might be telling you! A little introspection is always a pretty good idea in time for the New Year.