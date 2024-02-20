Former VTSU Pres heads to Hawai’i

Editor’s note: Dr. Parwinder Grewal was the first president of the combined Vermont State University, although he wasn’t here long. Grewal left under fire from decisions that pre-dated his tenure, such as removing the physical books from campus libraries and pulling the Johnson campus out of NCAA sports. But it turns out Grewal has found his next job in a place close to paradise. The following article is reprinted with permission from University of Hawai’i News.

Parwinder Grewal has been selected to be the next dean of the University of Hawai’i at Manoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR) and will begin on March 1. UH Manoa Provost Michael Bruno made the selection after a comprehensive search process. President David Lassner approved the appointment and, as required, the hire has been posted in the Board of Regents February 15 Committee on Student Success meeting agenda.

“Dr. Parwinder Grewal brings a wealth of scientific expertise, significant and diverse academic administrative experience and a passion for public service to this position,” said Bruno. “He will bring visionary leadership to our critical work in agriculture, sustainability, and human health. He will not only lead CTAHR but I believe he will become a valued leader in agriculture here in Hawai’i and the Pacific region.”

Grewal most recently served as the inaugural president for Vermont State University (VTSU) while simultaneously serving as president of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College. Prior to VTSU, Grewal served as the executive vice president for research, graduate studies and new program development at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

“My leadership style is more inspirational, in the hopes of building collaborative innovations to achieve big goals,” said Grewal. “I want CTAHR to have a real impact on food security in Hawai’i and work collaboratively with the local communities throughout the state. So we would not just be doing day-to-day work, but will build a movement to enhance food and economic security for the state.”

Grewal is an internationally recognized nematologist. His research has focused on the biology, behavior, ecology, physiology, genomics, molecular biology and biocontrol potential of entomopathogenic nematodes and their symbiotic bacteria. His more recent research has focused on urban resilience through local self-reliance in food and energy. He has authored and co-authored more than 200 refereed articles with more than 15,000 citations, and he has been included in the World’s Top 2% Most Cited Scientists List in 2021 (PLoS Biology).

Grewal earned his PhD in zoology from Imperial College London and post-doctoral training at Rutgers University in New Jersey.