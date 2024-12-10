Basketball Snapshots, Score Updates, Track and Feild

The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
Basement Medicine
Basement Medicine
Joshua Beckett December 10, 2024
Ava Hunwick
Johnson track athlete Olivia Davis

All your favorite Track & Field events … during the winter season!

More shot put, 100m, 4×4, high jump, discus, hurdles, etc. …
In the 2023-2024 school year, the VTSU Johnson Athletic Department found a new Head Track & Field Coach/Sports Information Director, Dave Ringwood. After a successful first season as head coach, there were plans to form an Indoor Track & Field team, Johnson Athletics’ first in program history.
Said Ringwood, “The level of commitment we have seen from the athletes in the last 12 months made the decision to sponsor the indoor season an obvious one for a program on the rise.”
With the help from Assistant Coaches Tim Grey and Ava Hunwick, this plan has been able to come alive and help form a better way for existing track & field athletes to stay conditioned and focused throughout the year. This new program is also expected to bring new eyes to our campus through in and out-of-state recruits and their families.
“The Johnson Track & Field program is in an exciting position, where we are entering our first indoor season in university history,” said Coach Ringwood. “We are currently scheduled to compete against NCAA Division 1, 2, and 3 programs over the course of the inaugural season, with the same goals as always: support your teammates, compete hard, and have fun!”
According to Ringwood, the team opened competition on December 6, at Plymouth State University’s Winter Classic track meet, “officially making history here in the Johnson Athletics Department.”
“The future is very bright, and I am so grateful to be along for the ride … Go Badgers!”
The FIRST EVER indoor track & field season has begun, and the energy is already high!

Ida Eames 

Sierra Reed

Photos by Ava Hunwick: Johnson athletes compete at the Plymouth State Winter Classic

