Reawakening (“The Pre-Coffee Monologue” & Others)

What does it mean to not overthink? Or, to reconcile. To forgive and soothe remnant after remnant of the human psyche. Affirmation, re-evaluation, and everything in between is all it takes. The following poems enlisted below, known as “The Pre-Coffee Monolouge”, and “Child of Venus”, led me to cultivate a foundation for healthier thinking. That is, to learn how I can free myself from a lifetime of imprisonment by my negative outlooks. Even living within the simplest chapters of your day, as well as allowing them to become promises for hope, are what matters.

-x-

THE PRE-COFFEE MONOLOUGE

The sun’s gentle blur

Kisses my sleepy visage

As my body battles on

With the early hours.

And thoughts from the day

Come thither,

While others go hither.

And I wonder:

What is it about some mornings,

Which ring the child within us,

As though Christmas had found us?

CHILD OF VENUS

Dreamer of ginger hair,

With heart and mirth;

Despite the self-torment deeper within,

Which casts rings of fire,

Overcasting your eyes.

Time to time, I wonder

How you’ll relinquish those depths of hell,

And keep the most beautiful things that brand yourself:

People turn heads

When you wrap yourself up

In blue and green finery.

Because you are the child of Venus.

Her skills in the shimmering of spring, and all.

And the voice of a sparrow in the trees,

Ready to release its sweet song.

But maybe forget what I’ve said.

Looks don’t have to be a necessity.

Because….

2. People turn heads

The more you fade away,

And back,

With an open heart.