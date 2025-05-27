Firm picked for Stearns project

The renovation of Stearns Hall, a prime initiative in the Facilities Master Plan, has taken a big step forward. An architectural firm has been selected, according to JSC President Barbara Murphy, and it will be helping the college plan for the construction ahead.

“I’m very pleased to announce that we have selected the architectural firm Freeman French Freeman to work with the College on the first phase of the Stearns renovation project,” said Murphy in a President’s Newsletter dated March 7. “I am appointing a project oversight group who will work with me and with [Dean of Administration] Sharon Scott to launch the project… We’ll begin working with the architects on initial plans this spring and will keep the campus updated on progress and scheduling.”

The Master Plan is a document that lists definite and possible improvements for the college. THe renovation of Stearns is the first improvement listed, and the outline bluntly says that “Stearns is not serving the campus well. While some improvements have been made over the past 38 years, the basic layout has not been changed and no longer meets the college’s needs. There are [also] several building code violations” – specifically those regarding fire exits, a sprinkler system, and handicapped accessibility.

In addition, the proposal also calls for a reconfiguration of the leisure facilities, with a new 24-hour study lounge and club rooms. The online version (from the President’s Office page on the Blackboard portal) also adds that the SGA will be moved into the renovated Stearns Hall, as well as WJSC The existing facilities would also be moved around to be more efficient, with the kitchen and servery on the same floor, and the Public Safety office located near an exit.

All told, the Master Plan says that “a comprehensive renovation of Stearns Hall would cost about $7 million in today’s costs,” of which $1.34 million would be to fix building code violations. Funding for this project will come from both an upcoming capital campaign and from an annual $300 student fee, according to President Murphy.

The Master Plan also calls for updating equipment for better efficiency: “Brian Dermody, Aramark’s Director of Food Service, estimates that the building’s inefficient layout requires 20 percent more labor to operate. This is because the kitchen is on the first floor while the servery and dining room are located one floor above. Ovens and ranges haven’t been updated in many years and are reported to be in poor shape.”

Dean of Administration Sharron Scott is the project leader, and she holds high hopes for the project and it’s impact.

“Freeman French Freeman was selected from a fairly large field of potential architects based on their experience and their creativity, and certainly price helps,” said Scott. “They have a tremendous amount of experience with other higher-ed organizations doing similar types of projects… We loved their creativity in their proposal that they gave to us, and they really have a strong sense of identity and place and who we are, which is really, really good.”

She added that this was the first big project since the construction of the library, and the first student-centered project. Although Dewey is the student center, Scott doesn’t feel that it actually holds much appeal for students.

“What we heard from students over and over again throughout the master planning process,” she said, “is that we need a true place for students to own, a place for students to be able to gather after hours, a place for students to be able to call their own.”

She thinks that Stearns might hold promise after the renovation, which she says should be finished by August of 2009.

“It’s located right on the quad, there are two residence halls to one side and two resident halls to the other, and it’s in a great location, but it’s not laid out in a way that can be all that user friendly,” said Scott. “There’s no elevator in the building, for example – it’s not accessible to anyone with any mobility issues.”

Scott noted that the project is in the beginning phase. The first meeting with the architect was held Wed, March 14.

“This summer’s reconfiguring of the Bentley parking lot and campus entryway, and the reclaiming of Martinetti’s third floor for residence space are other important initiatives,” saus Murphy who sees the Stearns renovation as part of a move toward a better campus.

“Together, these three projects will transform the campus, enhancing the College’s appearance and improving the student experience.”