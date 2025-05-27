What’s this? It’s a blast from the past!

You may have noticed something new to this website, a page you have never seen before. I am incredibly excited to introduce the newest part of our Basement Medicine website: the Archive!

The online history of Basement Medicine only goes back to 2010, and we wanted to change that. The archive is a page that will give readers access to select stories from previous editions of Basement Medicine, before the website’s existence. This way, long time readers can reminisce on past times, new readers can learn more about our newspaper’s (and campus’) history, and both groups can have “new” stories to read in place of an official edition from this semester.

Now, that is not to say that this will only be updated and worked on at this time. This will be a continuous project for as long as possible, and we are hoping to update it as much as we are able to.

With that being said, we get into the unfortunate draw backs. Some bigger stories we have seen from previous editions talk of specific individuals from our campus’ history that either are no longer affiliated with the school or have long since graduated, and to prioritize our ethics, these stories will not be included. We are going through each edition and hand selecting stories to archive that follow our principles both as a newspaper and as a part of our current college’s system. On top of that, we are transferring these stories from physical to digital essentially by hand, so it may take a while for us. We ask that you are patient and understanding, as we are just as exited for this new addition as you may be!

As frustrating as some of these set backs can be, we will be taking suggestions! If you have certain stories you particularly would like to see archived, please leave us a comment letting us know! Keep an eye out for new updates on the archive page, as these stories will be updated directly to the archive without going through our top stories to minimize clutter.

We hope you enjoy, and we can’t wait to share both our past and future with our readers!