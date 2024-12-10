Repaci’s Dawg Review #35

Hi, all! My name’s Cohen Repaci and I review hot dogs! I started this phenomenon in September of 2023 and it’s been a personality trait ever since. It brings me, and others, a wide amount of joy to be able to do this. I hope you enjoy it as well!

Hot Dog Critique #35

When/Where: Nov. 13, Burger Barn in Jeffersonville, Vt.

Toppings: bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Bun:dog ratio: 1:.25

Looks: 9.253/10

Girthiness: 6.735/10

Taste: 9.795/10

Notes: You guys. I’ve never been to this establishment before, but they’re about to know me by my government name. Speaking of names, naming this sensation “The Dogfather” was the only right way to do it. I was very skeptical about the amount of toppings, but it’s such a beautiful blend in my mouth. If I had to change anything, I’d get a girthier dog! I can’t really taste/feel the hot dog, which is what I ordered. But I’m also not too mad about it at the same time? There was a suggestion from my roommate to put goat cheese instead of bleu…. Oh, mama! What a life I would live if that was reality. Furthermore, I really like that they toasted the bun! The split-grilled dog is such a step up from a lot of other places. All this dog for only $6 is a prayer answered by God.