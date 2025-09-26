The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Nursing Program Survey for Nursing Major Students, Non-Nursing Students, and Faculty/Staff

Sage Mkazas Selec, ReporterSeptember 26, 2025

Since the planning of the new Nursing major began, Basement Medicine staff have been reporting on its progress and anticipating the new program coming to Johnson. Its creation has received a mixed response from so many people of this campus and beyond. There are too many people to interview to get a full understanding of everything that has transpired and so much information we feel is missing. We’d like to change that.

After much consideration and hearing from people regarding the new Nursing program, we here at Basement Medicine have decided to create a primarily anonymous survey to collect data from folks here at Johnson. We want to hear from students, faculty, staff, and administrators. We want to hear what your experiences are with the new program, regardless of background.

We intend to use this information to write an article about the response to the Nursing program. We want to get a broad range of perspectives which we feel we could not do with individual interviews. With that in mind, some of these responses will be quoted in the article, completely anonymously (unless decided otherwise by the participant.) As a result, if you participate in the survey, whatever you choose to write in it is entirely up to your own discretion. We also plan to publish our findings alongside our upcoming article, for the sake of transparency (and because I personally am a huge nerd for methodology.)

This is a survey which is open to anyone on the Johnson campus, including former students and staff/faculty who have been impacted by the new program.

If you fall into this category, here is the Google Forum link for the survey, as well as the QR code to share:

SURVEY LINK

QR code for the Nursing Program Survey.
 
Disclaimer: Basement Medicine is not responsible for anything participant(s) say in this survey and anything stated by participants in this survey is not reflective of our beliefs or opinions as a club/newspaper.
