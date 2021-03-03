I grew up eating the traditional meal of corned beef and cabbage every St. Patrick’s Day thanks to my mom’s devotion to her Irish descent. My only question, like with a lot of holiday meals, is, “why only make it once a year?”

Nothing weighs in like a champion piece of corn beef served with seasoned trimmings of carrots, cabbage, and potatoes.

The tradition lives on, but I’d like to think it’s gotten a little happier, brighter and bolder.

It started by adding ingredients that have always danced well together, like a little beer, whisky, and herbs.

These are the ingredients you will need:

4 lb thin cut corned beef

Corned beef seasoning packet

1/2 bottle of beer (Guinness!)

1/2 cup ketchup

1/2 cup Whisky

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons blackberry jam

4 tablespoons teriyaki sauce

2 tablespoons brown mustard

2 tablespoons of butter

1/2 tablespoon red pepper flakes

3 dashes of dill

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 bag small red potatoes

1/2 head of one green and one red cabbage, chopped into wedges

Three large carrots, sliced thick

Open the corned beef and place it in a large, heavy pot. It should be big enough to fit the corned beef and be able to submerge it in water. Add the seasoning packet and a half bottle of beer. Bring to a boil and cook on low for 3 hours.

Now it’s time to turn on the dance music and make the whisky sauce. Put the ketchup in a medium saucepan on medium heat, then slowly add in the rest of the ingredients until blended. It will smell amazing! Turn off and leave on the stove.

Remove the corned beef from the pot and cut off any excess fat. Keep the liquid in the pot. Place it on a large piece of foil that can wrap completely around it. Take the whisky sauce and pour it over the corned beef. Then, wrap it tightly and place in the oven for one hour.

While the corned beef is maturing in the oven, turn the brisket water back on and add the potatoes, cabbage, and carrots. Cook them for 30-40 minutes or until they are tender when pressed with a fork. Drain and keep them in the pot. Add butter, dill, and salt and pepper to taste. Toss lightly and cover to keep warm.

Remove the corned beef from the foil and place it on a cutting board. Slice it against the grain and carefully place slices on one side of a large platter. Remove the vegetables and gently place them on another.

Grab that other half of the beer and raise it for an Irish blessing.