Things to do: The Johnson Jubilee

Santa Claus is coming to town for the Johnson Holiday Jubilee!

If this is the first you’re hearing about this Johnson tradition, here’s what have organizers have to say:

“The Johnson Holiday Jubilee is an annual event dedicated to celebrating the holiday season through community engagement, local businesses, and festive activities. Since its inception in 2005, the Jubilee has become a cherished tradition in Johnson, bringing joy and connection to residents and visitors alike.”

Saturday, December 7 marks the 19th anniversary of the Johnson Holiday Jubilee, and this year promises to be bigger and better than the last. Thanks to a grant from the Vermont Community Foundation, this year will feature a kick-off Holiday Parade starting at the Johnson Municipal building, featuring floats, local businesses and performers, with Mr. And Mrs. Claus following behind. The parade will begin at 3:45 p.m. and end on Main Street, where other festivities will take place starting at 4 p.m.

The Jubilee is a free, family-friendly event open to all. Organizers will collect non-perishable food donations for the Johnson Food Pantry, helping to provide resources for families in need. Visitors are encouraged to bring donations.

Curious about what to expect? Attendees can take a Vermont-style hayride via tractor around the street and participate in crafts and activities like face painting and storytelling. The event will also feature inclusive holiday activities, like Hanukkah games and African drumming workshops, giving families a peek at what holidays can look like for other communities. You can warm up with hot chocolate and hot cider, indulge in cookies and s’mores around a fire pit, and fill up on food truck comfort food, all while enjoying the live musical performances through the evening.

For more information, or if you’d like to participate in the Holiday Parade, contact Kyle Nuse, the event coordinator, directly or follow “Johnson’s Holiday Jubilee” on Facebook for details and updates.

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together for this beloved tradition,” said Nuse. “The new Holiday Parade is an exciting addition that will enhance the diverse spirit of celebration, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”