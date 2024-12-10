The Koolest Kat On Campus

Katrin Cote is in her senior year here at Johnson. She’s a Holistic Health major, president of the Campus Activities Board (CAB) and Meditation Club, and a pretty cool person, if I do say so myself!

If you had to hire an Etsy witch to put a balding spell on anyone, who would it be?

This is a really difficult question. Never once in my life have I thought about putting a balding spell on anyone. I refuse this question, and I think everyone should be blessed with a full head of hair. However, **n**d ****p.

What’s your favorite event you put on?

I think the Spring Carnival was my favorite event because it was something we had never done before. It brought in a lot of students and community members. I think it was an event that was fun for people of all ages. It also really helped with community/college relations.

What does a typical meditation club meeting look like?

During the Mediation Club, we try out different types of meditation! We try to keep a community and practice that’s accessible with people of all levels of experience in mediation and mindfulness. We’ve done meditations inside and outside. Mantra, imagery, and guided meditations are pretty typical. Hopefully soon we’ll be focusing more on breathwork and yoga.

How many times a day do you think I say “Katrin, please”?

The real thing is that you’re the person I either hear from you all day or not at all. So we’re talking, we’re chitchatting, we’re vibing! I’d say a solid 25 times a day.

What’s your favorite memory of me?

*15 seconds of awhs* I have so many good memories of you, but my favorite has got to be from APCA (Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities). Making you fall off the bed with my impeccable impressions was a highlight of my life.

What was the inspiration to start meditation club? What are three future goals you have for this club?

My inspiration for starting a meditation club was when it was Johnson State College, the Holistic Health program was still the Wellness and Alternative medicine program. I heard that meditation club was the biggest club on campus! It then became dead; no one was running it.

I wanted to revive it from something that already existed. Me and two of my friends, Mars and Sereena, got together and decided to start the club! One goal I have is to introduce mindfulness/meditation to people who don’t have much experience with it. Another goal is to create a safe space and community of people to engage in mindfulness to better connect with themselves, and, therefore, connect with others better in the community. A third goal of mine is to get more members. We’re new, so we’re small, but mighty! I’d love to reach more people.

How do you juggle schoolwork, jobs, and extracurriculars? What’s helped and what hasn’t?

I’m very busy between all of the different hats that I wear. Planners, to-do lists, and scheduling are my best friends. I spend time every day doing homework, even if it’s only for a little bit. I plan out my days for when I have (a) meeting(s), classes, homework, time for friends, making dinner, etc. One thing that has really helped me is at the beginning of the year is I’ll go through the syllabi and make a list of the big projects so I can plan ahead of time, and know what’s coming up beforehand. Going on my phone/procrastinating does not help me get my work done.

If you had to give your freshman year self-advice, what would it be?

Don’t worry so much about what other people think of you. Be true to you and what you know is right and you’ll find the right people and opportunities.

What’s been the best/worst part about being CAB president?

The best part is that I get to help with engagement on campus. I’ve gotten to know a lot of people on campus, whether that’s other students or faculty; it’s been nice to get involved with them. The worst part is that it can often be frustrating with the lack of engagement, although it has increased, which is a really good thing! But the other side is that it can be disappointing. Ultimately, I do have hope for this campus and engagement on this campus. It’s slowly getting there!

Build your dream sandwich!

Oh! Oh! Oh! The bread…. Ciabatta! I want it toasted. Sliced chicken breast, no deli shit. Chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese, spinach, avocado, tomato, and red onion.

If you had a two week, all-expenses-paid vacation, where would you go?

I know this sounds crazy, but I’d go on a road trip all around the U.S.! I really wanna see Colorado, and I really wanna see California and Oregon. I’ve never been further west than Michigan. I really wanna see the middle of the country. Maybe not. There’s not really a lot going on out there. But I really wanna see the West Coast!

What do you have to say to the student body?

Get out of your rooms and come to our events! They’re fun and they’re a great way to meet people! It’s also a fun, new experience to do with your established group of friends.

If you had an unlimited budget for an event, what would you put on?

In 2021, when I first got here, we had a reggae band! We had a bonfire, there were glow sticks, and everyone was dancing. It had really good vibes. My dream event is to have a lot of people come. Maybe I can bribe them to come. Or, alternatively, Chappell Roan!

What’s your favorite and least favorite thing about being a student at Johnson?

I came here for the Holistic Health program. It’s an amazing program that’s honestly changed my life. I love the community that we have. From what I’ve heard from others who have traveled to different VTSU campuses, we have a very wellness-based campus, which I really like. My least favorite thing is the lack of engagement. It’s really hard, even as a student. People tend to go in their rooms instead of hanging out in public spaces, and it can be difficult to make friends. I also wish it was a little more lively.

Any song recommendations?

Honestly, I haven’t been listening to any music lately. But I’ve been listening to a whole lot of the podcast “We’re Here to Help” with Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds. It’s taking over my life.

What’s your most prized possession(s)?

Katrin was taking a long time, so I figured I’d help her out with, “It’s taking you this long to say our friendship!”

My five-year journal. I’ve been writing in a journal called “Q & A Day for the Soul.” It’s a five-year long journal I’ve been doing. I started it, oddly enough, on January 6th, 2021. I’ve been doing it for almost four years now! I have a spiral necklace that I’ve been wearing every day. It was handcrafted in VT, but I bought it in Portsmouth, NH. And also, my mattress that I sleep on every night.

What would your last meal be?

The Vermonter burger from Moog’s Joint in Johnson, Vt. with an ungodly amount of French fries. Also, more ranch than you would think. I also want really well-seasoned, roasted cauliflower. Although it doesn’t match, I’d have a mojito. That’s what it would be.

Kiss, Marry, Kill: Wordle, Connections, Mini Crossword.

Kiss: Mini Crossword because I love it, but she’s no Wordle. Marry: Wordle because she’s my ride or dieeeeeeeee! Kill: Connections because even though I love her, she can be a bit ridiculous.

What hobby have you picked up in recent years?

I’ve done yoga for a while now, but in recent years it’s become a much more consistent practice of mine.

Do you believe Depop resellers have a special place in Hell reserved for them?

This question has some nuances. I think generally speaking, yes, they are taking away thrift finds from their community and selling them at unreasonable prices which sucks. However, it also opens up the door for people to find things they would have never found at their local thrift. Thrifting is just better in some places than others.

What’s your plan/what are your plans after graduation in the Spring?

I surprisingly don’t have a clear plan for after I graduate. I have planted seeds for a lot of different options. I am enrolled in a Health and Wellness Coaching minor here at VTSU, which sets me up to take the board exam to become a certified Health and Wellness Coach. I am also interested in grad school at some point, but I may need to take one more class to be eligible. I also have a job back home in New Hampshire that I could return to. So, I’m not quite sure. I don’t know if I’ll stay in Vermont or go back to New Hampshire. I don’t know exactly what I’ll do, but I know it will eventually reveal itself to me. The one thing I do know I want to do is go on a road trip across the U.S. to see the West Coast for the first time once I graduate. I’ll figure it out from there.

APCA, BABY?

APCA, BABY!