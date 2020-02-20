Badgers recruitment update

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Men’s soccer earns commitment from Aidan Kelly

The Northern Vermont University-Johnson men’s soccer program and Head Coach Shane Bufano have tabbed their second commitment for the 2020 season on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Aidan Kelly has signed the necessary paperwork and has committed to the NVU-Johnson men’s soccer program for this upcoming fall. Kelly comes to NVU-Johnson from Enosburg Falls, Vermont and was a product of the Enosburg Falls Middle-High School varsity boys soccer program.

This past season Kelly was named Second Team All-Mountain League. On the club circuit, Kelly was a member of Green Mountain FC. Off the soccer pitch, Kelly was also a member of the Enosburg varsity basketball team.

When he arrives at NVU-Johnson, Kelly plans to pursue a degree in Business Administration. “I chose Northern Vermont University-Johnson because it feels like home,” said Kelly. “It’s an exciting opportunity to continue my career at the college level and at a great school. Next fall I’m really hoping to come in and do whatever it takes to help the team be successful.”

Head Coach Shane Bufano is excited about the addition of Aidan Kelly and believes his size and versatility will be a positive for the Badgers. “Aidan joins us as another talented player from the Enosburg graduating class,” said Bufano. “He adds some much-needed size and grit to our back line. We look forward to molding him into a premier back over the next 4 years.”

Logan Jette commits to men’s soccer

The Northern Vermont University-Johnson men’s soccer program and Head Coach Shane Bufano have landed their first commitment for the 2020 season on Feb. 10.

Logan Jette has signed the necessary paperwork and has committed to Northern Vermont University-Johnson for the fall of 2020. Jette comes to NVU-Johnson from Enosburg Falls, Vermont and was a member of the boys’ varsity soccer program at Enosburg Falls Middle-High School. Jette has a been a four-year starter at Enosburg and has earned numerous accolades throughout his high school career. As a freshman, Jette was named Mountain League Honorable Mention. As a sophomore, Jette was named All-Mountain League second team and throughout his junior and senior season was a First Team All-Mountain League selection.

When he comes to NVU-Johnson, Logan Jette plans to pursue a degree in Business. “I chose Northern Vermont University-Johnson because of the small campus and small class sizes which allows for better one on one learning,” Jette said. “I believe this is the best fit for me and the university was close to home and that is something I liked throughout my selection process.”

On the club circuit Jette was a member of the Green Mountain FC and was a multi-sport athlete playing three years of varsity basketball and two years of varsity track and field at Enosburg.

Head Coach Shane Bufano is excited for the addition of Jette. “We are really excited to have Logan join the team to continue his education next year,” said Bufano. “He is a big part of the initiative the coaching staff has made this recruiting cycle to finding hardworking, local talent who are tough and will change the culture in training,” he said. “He will fit in nicely to our offense with his speed and he will be an immediate impact player.”

Ana Arbizo commits to women’s volleyball

The Northern Vermont University-Johnson women’s volleyball program and Head Coach Keven John have earned another commitment for the 2020 season on Feb. 3.

Ana Arbizo comes to Northern Vermont University-Johnson from Safford, Arizona. Arbizo was a member of the Florence High School varsity girls’ volleyball program and earned First Team All-Region honors during the 2018-2019 season. This past season Arbizo was named Defensive Player of the Year.

When she arrives at NVU-Johnson, Arbizo will pursue the general studies track to eventually move on and purse a degree in nursing. “I chose NVU-Johnson because It’s a small community just like Florence”, said Arbizo. “I know that I will fit right in and it was a simple decision for me. Through the recruiting process I became very fond of the team and was eager to join such a great program”.

“I am excited to play for Coach John. His coaching philosophy is great. He also loves defense. He’s very passionate about it and has been very encouraging throughout this process,” he said. “I look forward to meeting the student-athletes on campus in a few weeks when I come to NVU-Johnson, and I am excited to join the Badger family.”

Ana Arbizo is the third commitment of this years recruiting class for the NVU-Johnson women’s volleyball program.

Ava Sandberg commits to NVU-Johnson as multi-sport athlete

The Northern Vermont University-Johnson women’s triathlon program and Head Coach Kim Loeffler announced the commitment of Ava Sandberg on Jan 23. Sandberg will be a dual sport athlete at NVU-Johnson competing for both women’s triathlon and women’s track & field under Head Coach Shawn Woods.

Sandberg comes to Northern Vermont University-Johnson from South Burlington, Vermont and South Burlington High School. When at NVU-Johnson, Sandberg will pursue a degree in Biology. “I chose Northern Vermont University because I love Vermont,” said Sandberg. “The size of the institution and the resources that NVU offers is really what I was looking for in a college or university.

Sandberg was a multi-sport athlete at South Burlington High School, where she was a member of the girls’ varsity cross-country team and indoor & outdoor track team for four straight years. Sandberg has notable accomplishments at SBHS as a Vermont state finalist in the 300m hurdles and high jump in 2019.

Head Coach Kim Loeffler and Sandberg already have a strong relationship due to Loeffler coaching Sandberg at the interscholastic level earlier in her career. “I am super excited to run for Kim again,” stated Sandberg. “She’s an amazing coach that has helped shape me as an athlete.”

Ava Sandberg is excited to continue her academic and athletic career at NVU-Johnson and join the athletic family as a Badger this upcoming fall. “I am really pumped to be joining the athletic family at NVU,” she said. “I love the team spirit and sportsmanship that a team brings and am thrilled to be able to be part of the Badger family.”