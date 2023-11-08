Volleyball run ends in divisional finals

Over the past four seasons the Badgers women’s volleyball team has been the most successful team for the Johnson Badgers, and once again they didn’t disappoint. The Badgers once again made it all the way to the North Athletic Conference (NAC) East Divisional Finals versus Maine Maritime Academy. Unfortunately the Badgers fell 3-0 in Sunday’s matchup.

To get to the East Divisional Finals, the Badgers were able to overcome an 0-2 deficit against the Husson University Eagles to win three straight sets for the match win. The Badgers and Eagles have faced one another numerous times over the past few years in the semifinals.

The Badgers women’s volleyball team have been perennial semi or finalist in the NAC since 2019. Conference Awards have not been announced at this point of the season.