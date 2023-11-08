The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine

Volleyball run ends in divisional finals

Gregory EckmanNovember 8, 2023

Over the past four seasons the Badgers women’s volleyball team has been the most successful team for the Johnson Badgers, and once again they didn’t disappoint. The Badgers once again made it all the way to the North Athletic Conference (NAC) East Divisional Finals versus Maine Maritime Academy. Unfortunately the Badgers fell 3-0 in Sunday’s matchup.
To get to the East Divisional Finals, the Badgers were able to overcome an 0-2 deficit against the Husson University Eagles to win three straight sets for the match win. The Badgers and Eagles have faced one another numerous times over the past few years in the semifinals.
The Badgers women’s volleyball team have been perennial semi or finalist in the NAC since 2019. Conference Awards have not been announced at this point of the season.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Farewell to the fall sports season
Left to right, Front row: Kayli Stapelfeld, Brittney Love, Lily Mulin, Samantha Martin, Emily Carchia, Teo Holmes, Isabel Atkisson, Olivia Davis, Kali Wooster, Denyce Ruiz, Abby Davis. Back row: Erika Nichols-Frazer, John “Norm” Peterson, Bella Masi, Catherine Plant, Peyton Fairchild, Maddie Power, Ida Eames, Maggie Egan, Matt House, Jenna Pelland, Cecelia Bethel, Ida Eames.
Badger’s fall season: Bringing home the W’s
Mens volleyball takes on Bard College
The big Badger win
Atuahene hitting the midrange spot
Atuahene and Wardwell lead Badgers to most successful season in 20 years
Ally Hufner
It’s a raw deal
Ally Hufner
It’s been a mixed season

Basement Medicine

The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Basement Medicine Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *