Dance Team hits the court

Starting this semester, the VTSU-J Dance Club has begun exploring new stages as they turn to the gym, curating halftime performances for this semester’s upcoming games!

Coached by Salina-Mae French and Assisted by Hattie Ebling, the current members of the Dance Team are Alexa Eaton, Jo Cutler, Christy Switser, and Issabella Trombley.

French said the team decided to organize halftime performances while thinking of ways to expand Dance Club beyond their regular Danceland performances. Dance Team was formed as a branch of the club.

“We had done halftime performances here and there of the Dance Club finale that was being prepped for the Danceland Showcase,” said French. “We thought it would be a great opportunity … to start having dance be recognized for the sportsmanship that goes into it as well as the creativity. It is also a great way for us to branch out and reach more people.”

Dance Club’s first performances took place on Friday, February 2, during the half-time of the Badgers vs. SUNY Poly Wildcats basketball games. Unfortunately, due to schedule conflicts, Dance Team will only have one other half-time performance, again during the Men’s and Women’s basketball games on February 13.

Despite that, French is confident in the future of her team. The group is working together to decide plans for the later part of the semester and into the next academic year.

So far, Dance Team performances have been traditional pom-style, but the future might hold some variation. French said the hope is for the team to incorporate other styles of dance, including hip-hop and Jazz.

“We are in the process of figuring out what our future looks like,” said French, “But we hope that it is big and full of school spirit and entertainment!”