The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine

Dance Team hits the court

Dayne BellFebruary 9, 2024
Left to right pictured: Alexa Eaton, Jo Cutler, Salina-Mae French, Hattie Ebling, and Christy Switser Not pictured: Grace Allen and Bella Trombley
Courtesy
Left to right pictured: Alexa Eaton, Jo Cutler, Salina-Mae French, Hattie Ebling, and Christy Switser Not pictured: Grace Allen and Bella Trombley

Starting this semester, the VTSU-J Dance Club has begun exploring new stages as they turn to the gym, curating halftime performances for this semester’s upcoming games! 

Coached by Salina-Mae French and Assisted by Hattie Ebling, the current members of the Dance Team are Alexa Eaton, Jo Cutler, Christy Switser, and Issabella Trombley.  

French said the team decided to organize halftime performances while thinking of ways to expand Dance Club beyond their regular Danceland performances. Dance Team was formed as a branch of the club. 

“We had done halftime performances here and there of the Dance Club finale that was being prepped for the Danceland Showcase,” said French. “We thought it would be a great opportunity … to start having dance be recognized for the sportsmanship that goes into it as well as the creativity. It is also a great way for us to branch out and reach more people.” 

Dance Club’s first performances took place on Friday, February 2, during the half-time of the Badgers vs. SUNY Poly Wildcats basketball games. Unfortunately, due to schedule conflicts, Dance Team will only have one other half-time performance, again during the Men’s and Women’s basketball games on February 13. 

Despite that, French is confident in the future of her team. The group is working together to decide plans for the later part of the semester and into the next academic year. 

So far, Dance Team performances have been traditional pom-style, but the future might hold some variation. French said the hope is for the team to incorporate other styles of dance, including hip-hop and Jazz.  

“We are in the process of figuring out what our future looks like,” said French, “But we hope that it is big and full of school spirit and entertainment!”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Volleyball run ends in divisional finals
Farewell to the fall sports season
Left to right, Front row: Kayli Stapelfeld, Brittney Love, Lily Mulin, Samantha Martin, Emily Carchia, Teo Holmes, Isabel Atkisson, Olivia Davis, Kali Wooster, Denyce Ruiz, Abby Davis. Back row: Erika Nichols-Frazer, John “Norm” Peterson, Bella Masi, Catherine Plant, Peyton Fairchild, Maddie Power, Ida Eames, Maggie Egan, Matt House, Jenna Pelland, Cecelia Bethel, Ida Eames.
Badger’s fall season: Bringing home the W’s
Mens volleyball takes on Bard College
The big Badger win
Atuahene hitting the midrange spot
Atuahene and Wardwell lead Badgers to most successful season in 20 years
Ally Hufner
It’s a raw deal
More in Top Stories
Once Upon a Dibden dreary
From left to right: Jamie Foxx as Slick, Teyonah Parris as Yo-yo, and John Boyega as Fontaine.
"A Blaxploitation Scooby-Doo"
Sandy Noyes bids farewell
Sandy Noyes bids farewell
Art Tips Part Three Electric Boogaloo
Erika Nichols-Frazer holding her books, Feed Me and Staring Too Closely
A writer at heart
The Black American Heritage Flag
The Free Huey World Report
About the Contributor
Dayne Bell, Editor in Chief
Dayne (he/they) is a creative writing student who has probably already told you where he's from. His zodiac sign is Pisces, which tells you everything you need to know.

Basement Medicine

The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Basement Medicine Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *