Basement Medicine
Basement Medicine
Basement Medicine

Having a ball

Basement Medicine StaffMay 7, 2024
Johnson+Badgers+against+the+SUNY+Canton+Roos+on+their+Tues.%2C+April+16+game.%0A
Gunter Kleist
Johnson Badgers against the SUNY Canton Roos on their Tues., April 16 game.

The Vermont State University – Johnson Softball program hosted a dramatic double header on Tues., April 16, securing back-to-back come-from-behind wins against the SUNY Canton Roos. The Badgers erased significant deficits late in each game for a pair of walk-off wins.

The final scores were a 5-4 win for the Badgers in game one and a 7-6 Badger victory in the second matchup.

The Johnson softball squad ended the 2024 season 6-18 overall. The last scheduled match-up of the season, a double-header against Lyndon, was rained out on Tues., April 30. Those games have yet to be rescheduled.
