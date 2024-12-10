The killer’s footsteps were so similar he could see them replaying over and over in his mind at different locations. From at the beach in the sand to the muddy trails in the forest, they seemed to be everywhere. The slight hitch in the step that left a mark in the imprint, causing it to extend longer as the foot drags in the dirt. He knew that look so very well; mocked her for it. But his thoughts raced through his brain so quickly that he denied it a possibility and claimed it as someone else’s. When he knew her in the beginning she was the most caring person ever, wouldn’t even harm a fly. That never changed when they slowly began a relationship. He couldn’t fathom it being her.

He wandered throughout the crime scene. Staring at the placement of the body. The body was positioned to look at the town, slowly breathing their last breaths as they watched the world go on living. When he got to the part near the forest, he bent down to examine a chunk of what he could only describe as something “disturbingly strange”; he heard a voice slowly whisper behind him. It was her, he just knew it.

She said, “Do you wanna die alone, or watch it all burn down together?” “I think I’d rather die alone, together,” he returned as an answer. “Why? Why did it have to be her?”

A smile, no it was rather more of a smirk, crept onto her face. Showing off her perfectly white teeth that glistened in the moonlight.

“I wasn’t looking for you,” she taunted.

“But you found me,” he added back, “You found me.”

He turned to look at her. At how the streetlight perfectly outlined her silhouette. At how the wind complemented her hair, lifting only a few strands. How the wind picked up her perfume and carried the scent to the farthest corners of the world. He was shocked at how, even after everything he’s witnessed, everything he’s learned, how he can still be so awestruck by her beauty not to care. He craves her touch, loves her lips and the way they leave little kisses everywhere on him. He adores her even if she killed someone.

Their eyes lingered on each other’s bodies. Searching them up and down. His stopping near her mouth for more seconds than he would have appreciated. Her eyes landing right on his chest, preparing for a simple little procedure. Waiting for the perfect time to surprise him with a gift that can only be given once.

“Do you want to die alone or watch it all burn down together?” she questions him, one last time.

He replied, “I’d rather try to hold onto you forever,” as his body quivered backwards in pain. She removed the knife out of his chest, clearly unamused.