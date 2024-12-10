In the dark of night, I hear them.

The voices.

I hear the voices in my head.

Reminding me.

Mocking me.

Showing me.

Telling me.

In the light of the day, I hear them still.

The voices.

The voices I hear will drive me crazy.

Telling me someone is behind me.

I look.

No one.

.There are no voices.

There are no voices.

In the dark of the night, I fear them.

The voices.

I fear the voices in my head.

Reminding me.

Mocking me.

Showing me.

Telling me.

In the light of the day, I fear them still.

The voices.

The voices I fear will drive me crazy.

Telling me someone is behind me.

I look.

No one.

There are no voices.

