In the dark of night, I hear them.
The voices.
I hear the voices in my head.
Reminding me.
Mocking me.
Showing me.
Telling me.
In the light of the day, I hear them still.
The voices.
The voices I hear will drive me crazy.
Telling me someone is behind me.
I look.
No one.
.There are no voices.
There are no voices.
In the dark of the night, I fear them.
The voices.
I fear the voices in my head.
Reminding me.
Mocking me.
Showing me.
Telling me.
In the light of the day, I fear them still.
The voices.
The voices I fear will drive me crazy.
Telling me someone is behind me.
I look.
No one.
There are no voices.
There are no voices.