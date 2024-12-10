The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
Categories:

Voices

Jill PressmanDecember 10, 2024

In the dark of night, I hear them.
The voices.
I hear the voices in my head.
Reminding me.
Mocking me.
Showing me.
Telling me.

In the light of the day, I hear them still.
The voices.
The voices I hear will drive me crazy.
Telling me someone is behind me.
I look.
No one.
.There are no voices.
There are no voices.

In the dark of the night, I fear them.
The voices.
I fear the voices in my head.
Reminding me.
Mocking me.
Showing me.
Telling me.

In the light of the day, I fear them still.
The voices.
The voices I fear will drive me crazy.
Telling me someone is behind me.
I look.
No one.
There are no voices.
There are no voices.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Top Stories
VTSU thank you letters
Repaci holding up a hotdog!
Repaci's Dawg Review #35
The Election Happened. Now What?
Hoochie culture and sexual agency for Black women
Hoochie culture and sexual agency for Black women
Editorial
Johnson track athlete Olivia Davis
Basketball Snapshots, Score Updates, Track and Feild
About the Contributor
Jill Pressman
Jill Pressman, Staff Writer, Web Editor
Jill Pressman (they/them) is a creative writing major. They have been on the Basement Medicine staff for a year. They enjoy long walks on the beach and using Pinterest for storyboarding whatever creative writing projects they are working on.