Badger briefs NVU-Johnson athletics 2/20/2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 7 + 6? Send Email Cancel

Women’s basketball clinches playoff berth against Owls

The Northern Vermont University-Johnson women’s basketball team clinched a playoff birth for the 2020 North Atlantic Conference playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 15 after cruising to a 75-69 win over the Owls.

Junior Ellery Kiefer led the way for the Badgers with a dominant performance. The junior forward scored a game high 27 points on 10-13 shooting while adding eight boards and two steals. Lindsey LaPerle scored 12 points for the Badgers off the bench and Kiana Johnson and Amorette Rodriquez rounded out the Badger top performers. Johnson scored 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a steal while Rodriquez added ten points, four rebounds and four steals.

UMPI controlled the pace early in the contest jumping out to the early 19-13 lead. The Owls continued to control the pace throughout the second period, but the Badgers countered and were only outscored by one point in the period. A strong half from Mariah Dunbar gave the Owls the 33-26 lead headed into the break.

The Badgers came out of the break on fire scoring 35 points in the quarter. Kiefer paced the Badgers scoring 15 points in the period and shooting an impressive 5-7 from the field. Johnson and Alexandra Barry scored six points apiece and Barry shot a perfect 3-3from the floor.

The Owls competed for a comeback in the final stint of action, but it wasn’t enough as the Badgers rolled to the 75-69 win.

With the win the Badgers improve to 4-19 on the season and 4-9 in conference play.

Men’s basketball falls to UMPI as Dix scores key baskets in final minutes

The Northern Vermont University-Johnson men’s basketball team were edged in their final game of the conference weekend against UMPI on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Owls late second half push earned the 73-68 win over the Badgers.

The Badgers were led by freshman forward Floyd Davis. Davis scored a team high 14 points and added nine rebounds off the bench. Kiyl Mack recorded a second best 12 points, six assists and five boards and Robert Dubose and Zach Shedd added 10 points apiece in the loss.

The Owls were paced by Shyquinn Dix in the first half with eight points on 4-8 shooting. DeAndre Duncombe added eight points on a perfect 4-4 shooting in just 13 minutes to take the slight 36-35 lead headed into the break.

In the second half the Badgers took control and led by six with just three minutes remaining in regulation. Back to back baskets from behind the arc from Dix knotted the game at 68 a piece and the Owls defense earned stops late in the contest to prevail by a score of 73-68.

With the loss the Badgers move to 6-18 overall and 4-9 in the NAC.