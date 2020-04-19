Joint Alumni Council votes No Confidence in Chancellor Jeb Spaulding

Read the joint letter here: NVU-LYNDON-JOHNSON-ALUMNI-COUNCIL

The alumni councils at both NVU-Johnson and NVU-Lyndon have voted no confidence in Chancellor Jeb Spaulding.

At the beginning of a faculty assembly meeting at 5:00 on April 18, Meaghan Meachem, the representative for the Lyndon Alumni Council and associate professor of digital and broadcast journalism, announced that the LAC had officially voted no confidence in Jeb and the Trustees in two separate votes in the same meeting.

The Johnson Alumni Council also voted no confidence later that evening.

Community members can show support by signing this petition, written by NVU-Johnson student Emily Mixon.