Librarians resign

The director of the Northern Vermont University libraries and a technical services librarian at NVU-Johnson both resigned separately during the past few weeks.

The resignations appear to be unconnected. Technical services librarian Raymond Brior resigned his post on Sept. 28. Sam Boss, the director of the combined NVU libraries, resigned later in the week. Boss could not be reached for comment by press time, and little information about his resignation was forthcoming. “He had his reasons,” NVU Provost Nolan Atkins said.

Brior cited family health issues and disagreements with the library’s leadership as the reasons for his departure.

Reached by phone on Oct. 2, Atkins declined to comment on when Boss will be leaving his post, referring the question to the president’s office. The president’s office did not comment by press time.

Atkins said that the administration was still working out what the plan for the libraries will be moving forward.

According to Boss, the two resignations are unconnected, Atkins said.

“Sam did a superb job as the director of the Lyndon library. He came as the public services librarian and was then quickly promoted to head librarian when the librarian at Lyndon left. In that role, Sam did a great job,” Atkins said.

When the Lyndon and Johnson libraries combined as part of the creation of NVU, Atkins said Boss assumed the directorship of the new combined entity. “In that role, he’s done a really amazing job.”

Atkins said that he did not see either resignation coming.