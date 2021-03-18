Staying positive while we all try to be negative

So far, it’s so far so good.

COVID-19 testing continues on campus as mid-semester arrives without any significant uptick in positive results. According to Dean of Students Jonathan Davis, this semester, 4,365 tests have been conducted at NVU-J as of March 7.

Davis says he remains cautiously optimistic when it comes to the results thus far. “Our safety protocols are only as good as what’s going on around us and the willingness of every community member, employee and student… to comply, and so far, they have done a great job,” Davis said. NVU-Johnson has allowed students and staff on campus to test weekly, but with only about 200 students living on campus this semester, the data show only a partial picture of the virus’ infection of the student population.

“One of the complications with that is that most of our students are remote,” Davis said, “so we only have a small number of students and employees on campus. Anyone who is studying remotely doesn’t have to comply with the symptom checks or the testing.”

Despite these complications, Davis is pleased with the participation rate, averaging about 600 tests per week. Due to the participation rate and other guidelines on campus, these tests will remain voluntary, as the state does not require mandatory testing.

“We haven’t seen any trends that would lead us down the path of having to require mandatory testing,” Davis said. “If we did see a trend that concerned us, we would pivot that way. I’ve said that before, but so far we haven’t seen that need.”

Davis also says that he is very pleased with how the students are following the guidelines put in place and paying attention to social distancing.

“Those are some of the most critical things that can be done to limit any spread,” Davis said. “That’s been the key, and I hope it will remain. We’re [as] anxious as everybody is to find out more about what is going to happen in the near future related to vaccines, related to the state lifting some of the restrictions, but I think for the remainder of this semester, those restrictions will stay in place.”

Due to all the other mandates on campus, such as only single rooms, limited in-person classes, reduced gatherings and the masking requirement, Davis feels as though these protocols have been effective in their goal to limit spread on campus.