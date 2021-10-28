Academic Support Services welcomes new staff members

In a community-wide email, NVU-Johnson Director of Academic Support Services Karen Madden announced the hiring of several key support positions in her office.

David Ellerbee has been hired as the student development coordinator. “Known as ‘Coach Ell,’ David brings extensive knowledge of developing student talent and cultivating student success,” Madden wrote.

Ellerbee has worked at Rutgers University and Manor College prior to coming to NVU-Johnson. He is also a founding member of a youth basketball camp.

“Ellerbee’s vision for student development is informed by academic, athletic, and business setting,” Madden noted, adding that he will also serve as the men’s varsity basketball assistant coach.

According to Madden, the position of NVU-Johnson’s student development coordinator “fundamentally supports student academic and personal potential by providing opportunities and resources through one-on-one connections.”

Ellerbee’s office is Dewey 112.

Also new to Academic Support Services is Daniel Wayne Rinn, Ph.D., who comes aboard as a professional writing coach. According to the email, Rinn brings with him a strong background in working with college students, and he co-founded a liberal arts college readiness program in Rochester, New York.

“His writing support experience comes from working one-on-one with students at the University of Oregon and University of Rochester,” Madden wrote. “While at Rochester’s Writing Speaking and Argument Program (WSAP) he worked with over 400 students…Unafraid of bringing humor and curiosity to his sessions, Daniel will provide guidance and support for how students construct an argument, gather research, and prepare for papers and essays.”

Rinn will be available Tuesdays-Thursdays 9a.m – 5p.m. by appointment:

According to the email, Rinn’s doctoral work explored the history of environmental ideas in the U.S.

Transferring from NVU Admissions, Carrie Koniuto has been hired to fill the position of coordinator of Academic Support Services.

“Carrie is no stranger to the NVU-Johnson community from her roles in Admissions and the Wellness Center,” Madden noted. “We are glad not only for her extensive work experience, but her personal experience of having two daughters in their junior year at Castleton and her own work toward her graduate counseling degree at NVU-Johnson. Carrie will share stories and maybe even talk about Bailey, her German Shepard, and Baekgu, a Corgi mix. Blending her interests and authentic curiosity, Carrie will be a great addition to the Academic Support Services team.”