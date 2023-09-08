The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
Basement Medicine
Ticket to Pride

Campus vans heading to BTV Pride
Dayne BellSeptember 8, 2023
Dayne Bell

Unity (previously NVUnity) on the Vermont State University – Johnson campus is currently taking sign-ups for a trip to Burlington Pride on Sunday, September 10.  

Johnson Unity students have marched in the parade for the past three years, joined by the LGBT club on the Lyndon campus. This year, Unity hopes to be marching alongside all the other queer clubs on the VTSU campuses, according to the Johnson club’s President, Emerson Bemis.  

Students who are interested in marching this year can sign up to ride to Burlington with the group in the Student Life office, or during Student Government tabling hours. The group will meet up in front of Dewey Hall, and vans depart at 9:30 a.m. After the parade and time at the Pride Festival, students will meet up again at 3:30 p.m. to return to campus. 

Burlington Pride is a nine-day event, occurring in September. According to the Vermont Pride Center, this year’s theme is Ruby: 40 Years of Fabulousness, to celebrate the 40-year anniversary of Burlington’s first Pride march.  

The parade, which will feature queer and ally groups from across Vermont, will begin at 12 p.m. on Main Street. The route will end at Waterfront Park, where attendees can enjoy live music, food, and vendor stands. You can find more information about this year’s Burlington Pride events at https://www.pridecentervt.org/pride/ 

In honor of the event, student workers at the Willey Library have composed a collection of literature, including both fiction and non-fiction pieces, that are written by queer authors and/or feature queer characters and content. Community members can visit the library any time between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to view and check out materials from the collection.  
