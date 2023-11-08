The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Natural sciences going strong

Jo CutlerNovember 8, 2023

With other majors struggling to stay afloat, at VTSU-Johnson the natural science majors are thriving. So, why is that? What makes these majors so popular?
Under the natural science department, there are four majors: Biology, Environmental Science, Wildlife and Forest Conservation, and Natural Science.
According to Lisa Zinn, assistant professor in the natural science department, the newest major added to the natural science department is Wildlife and Forest Conservation. Previously this major was only available at Castleton, but now after the merger, it is also available at Johnson.
The addition of this major has increased the number of people within the natural science department.
While all the natural science majors have similarities, Environmental Science is different because it discusses more of the legal aspects of science. Paxton Getty, an early college student, said that he chose to major in Wildlife and Forest Conservation because it does not include legislation. Students who are interested in environmental science, but are more interested in the sustainability aspect than the legal aspect, will enjoy the Wildlife and Forest Conservation major.
Because Wildlife and Forest Conservation is new to the Johnson campus, more advisors and teachers are recommending it to incoming students. If more people go into this major, it could increase the number of students in all the other natural science majors.
Zinn said one reason why natural science majors are popular is because they are heavily promoted, unlike other majors on campus.
About the Contributor
Jo Cutler, Staff Writer
Jo Cutler (she/they) is a junior at Vermont State University-Johnson, majoring in Secondary Education with a concentration in English. During their free time Jo enjoys dancing, swimming, skiing, hanging out with friends and family, and listening to music. They are currently a part of two different dance groups. They are co-caption of the Johnson Dance Club and a part of Ghostlight Dance Ensemble. They currently live in Morrisville, Vermont. 

