The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine

Johnson Students for Model UN

Sage As8bakw SelecMarch 26, 2024

On February 15, a group of excited students from a relatively unknown state university in Vermont drove down to Boston, Mass. Their goal? To participate in the annual Harvard National Model United Nations, an event which was hosted by Marriott this year. Based on an actual conference which the United Nations hosts annually, Model UNs are characterized by the cooperation, debate, and cultural exchange of hundreds of people from all around the globe.
This year, students from the Johnson, Randolph, and Castleton campuses all came together to engage in this event, and came to understand the intricacies and nuances of how the actual United Nations functions through this elaborate, well-organized role-play. The Vermont State University students represented the country of Zambia this year, and to great success. With this, the students from VTSU joined a diverse group of students from universities all over the world.
Camille Jackson, a reporter from The Spartan (the college newspaper from Castleton), embarked on this effort with VTSU’s Model UN Club to document the event, while also participating herself.
Dr. David Plazek, the Model UN club’s advising professor, encourages students to get involved with the club. If you enjoy learning about other cultures and peoples, engaging in activism, or want to do something interesting while meeting a lot of cool people, Plazek, alongside Model UN President and VP, Kaitlyn Stone and Maria Mesquita, would love to hear from you.
“If this sounds like something you are interested in, email me at [email protected], and you can participate as early as now, or join us in the fall for the 2025 conference.” Said Dr. Plazek.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Top Stories
They Said, They Said Podcast Logo
Growing Up Multi-Ethnic
March madness? You bet!
March madness? You bet!
Going D-Town
Going D-Town
McClelland Hall is the subject of speculation regarding federal funds to convert a Johnson campus building to housing for older Vermonters.
A Sanders Spring Surprise
Reawakening (The Pre-Coffee Monologue & Others)
Reawakening ("The Pre-Coffee Monologue" & Others)
Harambee: It's all coming together
About the Contributor
Sage As8bakw Selec, Staff Writer, Art Director
Sage "As8bakw" Selec (they/them) is an Indigenous and Bosnian artist and writer. They pride themselves on being critically honest and being passionate about their endeavors. They are currently living in Vermont, have a cat named Jiji, and enjoying being broke.

Basement Medicine

The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Basement Medicine Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *