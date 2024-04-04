April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Nationally known artist, activist, and educator Traci Molloy will be at Vermont State University-Castleton for a short residency to premiere her project Against My Will: Castleton.

Molloy collaborated with current Castleton students, alumni, faculty, and staff to generate a campus-wide visual art installation that explores themes of sexual violence, harassment, and assault. Molloy created de-identified headshot portraits of survivors that will appear as 2×4 foot vinyl banners. The banners will also include handwritten statements generated by the project’s co-collaborators, outlining their experiences with sexual violence. This installation hopes to bring to light the traumatic impact that sexual violence has on survivors, and prompt conversations around advocacy, consent, healing, and safety.

The exhibit opens to the public on Monday, April 15 on the Castleton campus and will be displayed until Friday, May 31. There will also be a panel discussion on Tuesday, April 16 from 12:30 to 1:45 in the Casella Fine Arts Center. The panel will include trauma experts, project participants, and the artist. This event is free and open to the public. Sponsors of the event include: The Center for Social Justice and Trauma Responsive Care at Castleton, The VTSU Soundings Program, the VTSU Art Department, and the Bowse Health Trust Fund at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Please contact the Casella Box Office at (802)468-1119 or [email protected] with questions regarding the panel or exhibit. For other questions, please contact executive director of Center for Social Justice and Trauma Responsive Care, Linda Olson at (802) 353-1965 or [email protected]