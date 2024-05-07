The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine

Willey Library behind the scenes

Destiny HerronMay 7, 2024
Willey+Library+behind+the+scenes
Gunter Kleist

The Vermont State University (VTSU) libraries have gone through a lot in the past two years, and more is still to come. Currently, students use the library’s resources for classes, studying, tutoring, and printing, but the Willey Library on the Johnson campus has been under renovation since June 2023.

You may have seen library personnel removing books from the shelves, and signs that read “What Happened to The Books?” That work is called “weeding,” and comes in advance of the VTSU nursing program expanding to the Johnson campus, which is expected to use the space on the second floor. Exactly when that is expected to happen is still up in the air, as far as Basement Medicine could discern.

Jeffery Angione, the library circulation coordinator at the Johnson campus said, “The last I heard, the summer 2025 was when they were going to start with construction. I know they have a little over $6 million dollars … that was a state grant to be split between Williston and Johnson.”

Renovations and construction are already underway to bring nursing to the Williston campus, but Angione is unsure that there will be enough funds remaining for the renovations at Johnson. So, the library staff has begun looking into alternatives for the newly empty spaces.

According to Angione, available study rooms are scarce in the library and on the campus, with only one 24-hour lab on the library’s first floor and a computer lab on the second floor of the building. There are not a lot of spaces for students to study outside of library hours and there are no sensory rooms available, which Angione said he’s hoping to get fixed.

Angione said that the library’s John E. Lord Room, located in the back of the library beside the elevators, was originally made to be a “Library Instruction Classroom.” However, library instruction was never part of the experience for first-year students.

He stated, “Unfortunately, Library Instruction is not part of the curriculum.”

Instead, he said the room has been used by instructors and professors to host online classes.

Along with the library’s facility issues, there is a shortage of library staff. Two employees currently work full-time, and a residential librarian has yet to be hired. Other library workers are students with work study jobs.

While some students use their time in the library for study groups, tutoring, and working on assignments, there is hope that the Willey Library will become a livelier place in the future. The library staffers are interested in hearing what students and other community members would like to see in the space moving forward.

Do you have ideas of your own? Feel free to answer the questions below and send your responses to [email protected].

Library Space Questions/Feedback
• How do you use the library spaces?
• Are study rooms set up in a way that is functional/easy to use?
• Are there enough study rooms at the library you go to?
• What is the number one reason you go to the physical library?
• Is there anything that you could see yourself checking out that does not include books?
• What is it about the library space that works well for you?
• What is it about the library space that can improve?
• Would you like to see more flexibility within the spaces?
• Do the library spaces make you feel welcome and invited? Is there anything we can do to improve that?
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus & Community
Johnson students and staff gathering for the campus’ first Harambee.
The aftermath of Harambee
Drive into the Sunset
Drive into the Sunset
P.A.T. program Alumni gathered on the Dibden Stage with Nevermore cast members at the end of their final performance.
P.A.T. takes final bow
Photo of the Rita Bole residence hall, where students in need of summer housing will live on the Lyndon campus.
Summer housing price increase, students react
A possible solution for vacant dorms in Martinetti
Martinetti closing its dorms
Lack of interest among students leads to an empty DJ chair, with programming being broadcast from Middlebury.
Radio silence?
More in Top Stories
Art pieces in Victorias Shedding of the Skin
BFA students showcase their art in the Julian Scott Memorial Gallery
Hold the line
Hold the line
Johnson Badgers against the SUNY Canton Roos on their Tues., April 16 game.
Having a ball
Shohei Ohtani on May 10, 2019 in Baltimore, while he was playing for the LA Angels. In a hair-raising development, the “double threat” hitter/pitcher is currently embroiled in a gambling scandal threatening to tarnish his legacy. Photo licensed under: Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 2.0 Generic
Say it ain't so, Sho
We want you! Come be a part of our news paper!
A prescription refill
"Alisa's Mask" and other works
About the Contributor
Destiny Herron, Staff Writer, Copy Editor
Destiny Herron (she/her) is a first year freshman student of Abenaki heritage who’s major is Creative Writing. Her star sign is a Libra and she doesn’t like to be involved in fights or arguments. She lives with her mom, has two younger sisters, and a cat named Charliee. Destiny is also into writing, as she’s currently writing her 4th novel: “Restoration of Corrupted Heart.” She is a horse person and enjoys riding whenever she gets the chance. As someone who is a kind, reserved, and thoughtful person, she wishes to make a difference in the world around her as well as in other people’s lives

Basement Medicine

The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Basement Medicine Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *