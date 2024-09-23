Badger Boutique open for business

Have you ever needed food or clothes but didn’t have the money to pay for it? Many college students struggle with this. According to a survey conducted by Ohio State University, seven out of 10 undergraduate students feel stressed about their personal finances. With student loans being another major stressor, is it possible to mitigate these concerns?

The folks at the Badger Burrow Boutique and Pantry believe it is possible. Run by Cohen Repaci (they/them), Katrin Cote (she/her), and supervisor Maya Nasta (she/her) with the Johnson Campus Activities Board (CAB), the Boutique and Pantry is a free resource available to students and community members, providing access to clothing and food all throughout the school year. There are no limitations to what community members can take, and community members are encouraged to grab as much as they need.

The Boutique and Pantry is open every day, for all the hours Dewey is unlocked. After hours it can be accessed by calling Public Safety.

CAB has a budget for stocking the Boutique and, primarily, the pantry, which they hope to restock biweekly. Along with that, the Badger Boutique and Pantry also accepts donations.

“Non-perishable food is recommended just because it’s easier to keep on the shelves,” said Repaci. They also explained that there is a fridge and freezer in the pantry, which the staff is hoping to fill with produce and TV dinner meals.

They also accept non-edible donations, such as dish soap, shower soap and shampoo, plastic utensils, COVID-19 tests, and other assorted items. Community members who want to leave donations can deliver them to the table outside of the Student Life office.

“We haven’t gotten many, but we’re not expecting people to donate either,” said Repaci.

The staff at the Boutique and Pantry has expressed concerns about a lack of general awareness regarding the space, especially among first year students.

“Unless their OLs (Orientation Leaders) showed them where [the Boutique and Pantry] is/told them where it is, there’s a good chance they don’t know about it,” Repaci stated. The staff have plans to print out flyers and put them up around the campus to advertise their existence and, hopefully, increase usage.

“The pantry and boutique are there for people to use,” said Repaci. “We love to see it being utilized; it makes me feel good seeing people use it. … I’m helping to make this campus a better place for everyone involved.”

The staff at the Boutique and Pantry invite anyone who is interested in helping run it to reach out to Maya Nasta or any other Campus Activities Board members. They also welcome any feedback or concerns.