Basement Medicine
Basement Medicine
Basement Medicine
Shane Stacey leaves big shoes to fill

Dayne BellOctober 29, 2024
Dayne Bell
Shane’s Final Message

This past Friday Johnson said goodbye to Shane Stacey, who shamelessly left the Johnson campus for better opportunities across the state, leaving a six-foot-five (and a half) hole in our hearts.
In his own words, Stacey “drinks coffee and knows things,” but his official role was the STEM Development Coordinator for TRIO and Academic Support. He specialized in science and mathematics, both facilitating math tutors and serving as one himself. He was a TRIO mentor, academic support advisor, and unofficial office clown.
Stacey had been a part of the JSC community since 1987. He participated in Upward Bound in high school. He obtained his bachelor’s in mathematics as an undergrad in 1995, then started a graduate program, both at the Johnson campus. He began tutoring during his freshman year and “hasn’t stopped since.”
Stacey left Johnson in 1998 and came back in 2010 as a professional tutor, then began working in his current position in 2015.

Collage of Shane’s left in his now empty office. (Dayne Bell)

“Shane’s Thoughtfulness and critical thinking skills will be missed in academic support,” said Pam Billings, the disability coordinator. “Everyone who knows him will miss his sense of humor. What will we do without someone making fun of us?”
Stacey spent his days making awful jokes, ducking through doorways, and collecting unicorn memorabilia against his will. This semester, he also took joy in teaching a Quantitative Reasoning Lab.
“I really miss Shane teaching my lab.” Said Chloe Hull, a first-year Health Sciences student. She expressed Shane’s dedication to making sure students understand the material.
“Shane is epic,” said an anonymous student. “I’m not good with words.”
Hannah Jenkins, a student worker in the TRIO office, feels torn about Stacey’s going. She says a part of her feels as though the university doesn’t work hard enough to retain “staff that matter.”

“The other part of me is really happy that he has found a position at a college that sounds like a good fit and is willing to pay him for what he is worth,” said Jenkins. “He was an extremely vital part of this campus. So many students appreciate and love him.”
On Stacey’s final day, the TRIO and academic support offices held a going-away party to send him off. Staff and faculty members, as well as old and new students, gathered to say goodbye. He showed off his new hat, a beautifully knitted parting gift from Professor Hannah Miller, and students joked about missing his chaotic energy and even more chaotic office.
“I hope you find free soil wherever you go!” said Wilbur Hayes, a senior performing arts student.
Stacey leaves behind his (surprisingly) clean office, “Best Dad” coffee mug, and unofficial protege Emily Ward, who will be taking over as the peer math tutor.
“Shane was really good with students and super welcoming,” said Ward. “He just understands how to work with people. I miss him, he’s a great resource for everyone.”

