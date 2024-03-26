Johnson Students for Model UN

On February 15, a group of excited students from a relatively unknown state university in Vermont drove down to Boston, Mass. Their goal? To participate in the annual Harvard National Model United Nations, an event which was hosted by Marriott this year. Based on an actual conference which the United Nations hosts annually, Model UNs are characterized by the cooperation, debate, and cultural exchange of hundreds of people from all around the globe.

This year, students from the Johnson, Randolph, and Castleton campuses all came together to engage in this event, and came to understand the intricacies and nuances of how the actual United Nations functions through this elaborate, well-organized role-play. The Vermont State University students represented the country of Zambia this year, and to great success. With this, the students from VTSU joined a diverse group of students from universities all over the world.

Camille Jackson, a reporter from The Spartan (the college newspaper from Castleton), embarked on this effort with VTSU’s Model UN Club to document the event, while also participating herself.

Dr. David Plazek, the Model UN club’s advising professor, encourages students to get involved with the club. If you enjoy learning about other cultures and peoples, engaging in activism, or want to do something interesting while meeting a lot of cool people, Plazek, alongside Model UN President and VP, Kaitlyn Stone and Maria Mesquita, would love to hear from you.

“If this sounds like something you are interested in, email me at [email protected], and you can participate as early as now, or join us in the fall for the 2025 conference.” Said Dr. Plazek.