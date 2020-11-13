Sitting here in limbo

The fall season is almost over. It’s been anything but business as usual with the COVID-19 restrictions on competition. Nevertheless, NVU-J’s soccer, tennis and volleyball teams have been training hard over the past few months to prepare for a possible spring season. However, it remains in limbo, and no official news has been given regarding the status of conference competition.

Johnson’s men’s and women’s soccer teams have been training on Mineart Field since early September. The women’s team has been training hard to prepare for their chance to hopefully play in the spring or next fall.

They had a tough season in 2019, with a 0-14 record. The team has been working hard on technical skills and has a group of new faces in place of the talented seniors from last year. Coach Andrew Lafrenz added two goalkeepers, as the team played last season with field players in the goal. They train four days a week and are now training indoors before winter break.

The men’s soccer team also had a large recruiting class. Coach Bufano brought in 10 new players this year. The men’s team finished at 6-8-1 in the 2019 season. The team has been working hard this fall under their captains and hold multiple training seasons during the week.

The team is focusing on technical training to have all players on the same level in preparation for a possible season.

The women’s volleyball team has been training five days a week in the varsity gym. It has hosted multiple inter-team scrimmages this fall. Coach John recruited 10 new players on the roster. The team often practices with the men’s team, which has been training three days a week.

The women’s triathlon team has had a successful training season this fall. Coach Loeffler brought in three new athletes to join Ellery Kiefer, who is competing in her final season.

The team has participated in two virtual races. The first virtual 5k was hosted by Thomas College in Maine. Five other NAC schools participated as well. The second event was the NCAA Virtual D3 Challenge in October.

The men’s and women’s tennis teams have been practicing together this fall, training four days a week on the tennis courts. They have ended their training for the fall due to the snow. The men’s and women’s basketball teams began training in October.

There is no official word from the Athletics department on whether the NAC conference will allow competition during the spring semester.

Will certain sports get priority over others to compete in games? What protocols will be in place for student-athletes and the rest of NVU community to stay safe and healthy?

These are important questions. The student-athletes are hopeful, but it is hard to say what a season would look like during a pandemic.