Repaci’s Dawg review #32

Cohen Repaci Repaci holding up a hotdog!

Hi, all! My name’s Cohen Repaci and I review hot dogs! I started this phenomenon in September of 2023 and it’s been a personality trait ever since. It brings me, and others, a wide amount of joy to be able to do this. I hope you enjoy it as well!

Hot Dog Critique #32

When/Where: Oct 8th, Al’s French Frys

Toppings: chili, cheese, jalapeños

Bun-Dog ratio: a slobbering 1:1

Looks: 12/10 (and the dawg too)

Girthiness: 7.8626/10

Taste: a smashing 10/10

Notes: While, quote unquote, wandering around Vermont Discount Store getting things to restock the pantry, all I could think about was this glorious glizzy that I will eventually chew and digest. Now, the process begins. I don’t wanna be anywhere if I’m not strapped with an Al’s chili cheese dawg w/ jalapeños. As I’m sitting in the booth closest to the bathrooms (it adds ambiance), I’m licking my own tongue to feel the leftover juices.