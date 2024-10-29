The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
Categories:

Repaci’s Dawg review #32

Cohen RepaciOctober 29, 2024
Cohen Repaci
Repaci holding up a hotdog!

Hi, all! My name’s Cohen Repaci and I review hot dogs! I started this phenomenon in September of 2023 and it’s been a personality trait ever since. It brings me, and others, a wide amount of joy to be able to do this. I hope you enjoy it as well!

Hot Dog Critique #32

When/Where: Oct 8th, Al’s French Frys

Toppings: chili, cheese, jalapeños

Bun-Dog ratio: a slobbering 1:1

Looks: 12/10 (and the dawg too)

Girthiness: 7.8626/10

Taste: a smashing 10/10

Notes: While, quote unquote, wandering around Vermont Discount Store getting things to restock the pantry, all I could think about was this glorious glizzy that I will eventually chew and digest. Now, the process begins. I don’t wanna be anywhere if I’m not strapped with an Al’s chili cheese dawg w/ jalapeños. As I’m sitting in the booth closest to the bathrooms (it adds ambiance), I’m licking my own tongue to feel the leftover juices.

Cohen Repaci
Cohen Repaci, Staff Writer, Food Critic
Cohen Repaci (They/Them) is starting their junior year here on the VSTU-Johnson campus. A current major in both English and Secondary Education, Cohen hopes to shape the minds of the youths of tomorrow. In their free time, they like to psycho-analyize any and all kinds of media and review hot dogs. If you see Cohen at any CAB event or around campus, feel free to say hi!