Repaci’s Dawg review #32

Hi, all! My name’s Cohen Repaci and I review hot dogs! I started this phenomenon in September of 2023 and it’s been a personality trait ever since. It brings me, and others, a wide amount of joy to be able to do this. I hope you enjoy it as well!
Hot Dog Critique #32
When/Where: Oct 8th, Al’s French Frys
Toppings: chili, cheese, jalapeños
Bun-Dog ratio: a slobbering 1:1
Looks: 12/10 (and the dawg too)
Girthiness: 7.8626/10
Taste: a smashing 10/10
Notes: While, quote unquote, wandering around Vermont Discount Store getting things to restock the pantry, all I could think about was this glorious glizzy that I will eventually chew and digest. Now, the process begins. I don’t wanna be anywhere if I’m not strapped with an Al’s chili cheese dawg w/ jalapeños. As I’m sitting in the booth closest to the bathrooms (it adds ambiance), I’m licking my own tongue to feel the leftover juices.