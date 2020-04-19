VSCS Board of Trustees vote postponed

Rebecca Flieder, Editor In ChiefApril 19, 20207 Comments

From left to right: David Silverman, Karen Luneau, Chancellor Jeb Spaulding, Board Chair Churchill Hindes, Lynn Dickinsen at the Sept. 13 meeting

After a public outcry and outrage at VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding’s plan to close NVU-Lyndon, NVU-Johnson and VTC-Randolph, the Board of Trustees has postponed the vote, as announced in a press release.

