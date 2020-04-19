VSCS Board of Trustees vote postponed
After a public outcry and outrage at VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding’s plan to close NVU-Lyndon, NVU-Johnson and VTC-Randolph, the Board of Trustees has postponed the vote, as announced in a press release.
The College board should hang their heads in shame!
Get rid of this board, how much is that costing???
Morgan Easton here, VTC Grad (’18) and Former VSC Trustee (’16/17′). I hope you take the time to consider this letter from those of us thirteen former students as well as trustees with unique perspectives spanning over four decades all sharing the same sentiments. It has been sent around to various news outlets as well as the board and representatives.
Please see below a letter on behalf of a group of former VSCS Board of Trustee Student Representatives opposed to this short sighted recommendation by the Chancellor announced on Friday. Feel free to follow up with me via e-mail or phone if you have any follow up comments or questions.
An Open Letter to the Vermont State College Board of Trustees, Chancellor Spaulding, and Governor Phil Scott
We, the undersigned, as former Vermont State College Trustees, write to you today to express our strong opposition to the permanent closure of three Vermont State College campuses (NVU-Lyndon, NVU-Johnson, and the VTC-Randolph campus). The VSC has been underfunded for decades and that has brought us to this challenging moment. Now is the time to make investment in our public colleges a top priority.
Words cannot describe how valuable these colleges and universities are for the State of Vermont. Johnson and Lyndon were started as teacher’s colleges, and to this day, you would be hard pressed to find a county in Vermont without a Johnson graduate teaching our children and leaders of the future. Lyndon has been nationally recognized for its professional programs in meteorology, journalism, and exercise science. Vermont Technical College teaches tomorrow’s engineers, farmers, and IT specialists. Demand for these professions has never been higher and will not diminish anytime soon. If we want young people to move to Vermont and stay in Vermont, it starts with providing an affordable, high quality higher education.
The proposal to close these campuses will likely make it impossible for thousands of Vermonters and future generations to receive a higher education. Online courses are no substitute for a hands-on education at Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College-Randolph. Employers say they need employees with interpersonal “soft skills” which cannot be taught online. A scenario where Castleton is the only residential 4-year college remaining also leaves behind countless Vermonters who cannot commute to Castleton, cannot live on campus, and will not pursue a college degree if the campus closest to them is closed. We find this to be an unacceptable outcome.
These campuses are the lifeblood of the economy in the Northeast Kingdom, Randolph, and surrounding communities. There will be irreversible economic damage if these campuses are closed permanently. For the good of all Vermonters, we must overcome the short term financial challenges presented by COVID-19 and lead all of the VSC campuses into a prosperous future.
Anthony Neri
VSC Trustee 1987-1988
Mark Murphy
VSC Trustee 1990-1991
Joe Sinagra
VSC Trustee 1997-1998
Bill McGrath
VSC Trustee 1997-1999
Matthew Daubenspeck
VSC Trustee 2006-2007
John Kleinhans
VSC Trustee 2011-2012
Nick Russo
VSC Trustee 2012-2013
Colin Santee
VSC Trustee 2013-2014
Alyssa Slaimen
VSC Trustee 2014-2015
Ben Simone
VSC Trustee 2015-2016
Morgan Easton
VSC Trustee 2016-2017
Shavonna Bent
VSC Trustee 2017-2018
Jesse Streeter
VSC Trustee 2018-2019
Thank you for considering our position on this issue.
Morgan Easton
Vermont Technical College-Class of 2018-Architectural Engineering Technology
I agree with Laura get rid if this board . What are they thinking ? Obviously they are not 😡
Thank you Morgan Easton. I think it would be devastating to a lot of small towns in VT. economically and for convenient educationally. I worked as Maintenance Director at DANVILLE School for 30+ years and see many students headed to one of these three schools. Both my son went to them, one to Lyndon and one to VTC. Please figure out an alternative to closing area colleges that give a good education at a reasonable price for student in rural Vermont.
Closing these local institutions of higher learning is a most unfortunate proposal.
Vermont has under funded higher education for years and now this is the outcome.
This is such a sad situation. I read in the news today that Harvard just received 9 million from the Covid disaster fund. Harvard has a 41 million alumni endowment fund.
Enough said.
El Towle
Alumni of NVU and retired vermont teacher for forty years!
As a retired principal in the NEK, I know that Lyndon and Johnson have been the avenue for many of our children to be the first in their families to attend college. By remaining local, this population has been able to expand needed professional services to the extended community and alleviate educational, economic and social service needs. When the governor is willing to tempt out-of-staters to move to Vermont to bring their youth and energy here, it seems counter productive-really outrageous – to close the very institutions that should be enhancing opportunities for our own youth. Please reconsider this proposed plan and focus your efforts on alternative fundraising strategies. The economic and social effects of your decision will forecast the health of our community for decades.
Respectfully,
Linda Studer