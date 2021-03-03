IT hires help desk support specialist

This semester, NVU-J welcomes a new member to the IT Department, Lucas Philoon.

Philoon has the title of senior help desk support, which means he is responsible for all service requests coming though the help desk.

For these service requests, he will find solutions or will move the request to other members in IT or campus personnel who can better solve the issue.

This position means that Philoon also handles access requests, such as having issues logging into Canvas or Portal, as well as hardware and software installation.

Philoon comes from Dallas, Texas, having lived there for 15 years. Previously, he worked at the University of Texas as an IT specialist.

He noted it was his love for Vermont that got him to come up here with his wife, saying that he grew up in New England, and Vermont was always a goal. Once they moved to the Green Mountain State, he learned there was an open position in the IT department for NVU.

“It almost seemed like it was too good to be true,” Philoon said with a chuckle. “It was kind of a perfect fit. They were pretty happy I think, and I’m delighted to be here.

“I really loved the academic environment for IT support. Students, staff and faculty are just a good group of people.”

According to Philoon, so far it has been fairly quiet for IT. As the semester has only just started, IT has been mostly dealing with issues of logging into Canvas or the portal.

“While we’ve been busy on the phone and email,” Philoon says, “there hasn’t been a lot of in- person presence on campus. I think that is just due to COVID and people just laying low, but we’re still pretty busy, even with that aside.”