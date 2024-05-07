The student-run community news site of Vermont State University - Johnson

Basement Medicine
Basement Medicine
Farewell Messages

Poetry
Heike ChaneyMay 7, 2024
Heike+Chaney+as+Eliza+Poe+in+Nevermore
Salina Mae-French
Heike Chaney as Eliza Poe in “Nevermore”

Artist Statement

Heike’s piece, entitled as Farewell Messages, reflects the complexities behind societal perceptions on next-door lovers worth pursuing. Its prose moves beyond, and asks for answer upon answer, even philosophy upon philosophy behind how we tell the difference between loves that rob us of our innocence from the kinds we could have had. More than the “date-able” from the “less date-able.”

Farewell Messages

To the boy—at twenty–who desired me,
But aimed to use me,
How dare you usurp my practicality,
Cherry pick me into pricked love amongst the sheet,
Pretending I’m fading out and in,
And not following your “test of desire?”
I want nothing with you.

I was twenty-one,
They were nineteen.
To the person that loved me,
How dare you dismiss our chance,
When our hearts were bound to be chased after?
I want everything,
Yet you want nothing.

No more than a multitude of months in,
I was twenty-one,
And he was twenty-three.
To your broken heart that once refrained to break,
You remarked the goddess that I knew spent spans of life inside.
Yet, I betray myself for betraying you.

I want everything.
This was the last,
As I never wanted your dreams flat
For the next boy that dared to love me back.

But now, I’m twenty-two,
He was twenty-one.

I want everything
Yet…
These days…
His heart keeps him
From the heaping urge
To latch unto my yearning.

These days…
Months…
Years from today…
I hope he heals with purpose
The same as a new seed will plant
In the garden of his subconscious,
Because I’ve seen how much it suffered enough degradation.
About the Contributor
Heike Chaney
Heike Chaney, Staff Writer, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Transfer Student, Interdisciplinary Studies (Theatre & Communications) Based in Hartford, VT Fall 2023-Present SLAP Coordinator & DANCELAND Club Member I can do a shockingly good Judy Garland impression, and I have been in over 22 Theatre productions since the sixth grade! ;) Favorite Roles: Adela Van Norman (THE IT GIRL); Martha Cratchitt (A CHRISTMAS CAROL); Chutney Wyndham (LEGALLY BLONDE).

