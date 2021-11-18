Brian Slater joins NVU-Johnson athletic department

Northern Vermont University-Johnson, and Interim Director of Athletics & Recreation Greg Eckman has announced the hiring of Brian Slater as NVU-Johnson’s new Assistant Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion / Sports Information.

Slater graduated from Keystone College with his undergraduate degree in Sport Recreation & Management in 2013 while competing in track and field.

Slater is originally from the Bronx, NY and is currently a national team athlete for the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation.

Eckman said that as a candidate for the position, Slater stood out. “Throughout the hiring process Brian was able to have meaningful connections with many individuals throughout the NVU community,” he said. “This is extremely important as the role will partner with many leaders within NVU and the Vermont community on inclusion and social justice challenges we face as a department, university, and state. Brian’s experience as a Division 3 student-athlete helps him understand the challenges and opportunities an NCAA Division 3 and state university provides to each of its students and is extremely excited to welcome Brian to the Johnson athletic family.”

In the newly created role Slaterwill be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to improve the diversity, equity, and inclusion for the NVU-Johnson Athletic Department and closely collaborate with the full NVU community on these efforts.

He will also lead NVU-Johnson’s sports information within his new role and take an advisory role for the Coalition of Minority Students.

“Brian indicated his excitement for the sports information role and looks forward to working with all the athletes and coaching staff,” Eckman said. “There is no doubt Brian has a passion for athletics and I’m very excited to add Brian to our Athletic Department.”

Slater said he is looking

forward to working with student athletes and the wider community as well.

“My goal is to provide an environment where all are welcomed,” he said. “I am thankful for this opportunity and do not take it for granted. We as the Northern Vermont University community will address the current social climate and work together to address social issues and find positive solutions that create love for all…I would like to thank the selection committee for being welcoming and understanding during the entire process.”